Arthur Smith excited for Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder is looking to be the best rookie quarterback this season and if the preseason has shown anything, it seems possible that he will be able to accomplish that. It looks likely at the moment that he’s going to get the nod as the QB1 for the Atlanta Falcons this season.

The Falcons are excited for him and Arthur Smith made it known that he can do big things.

Arthur Smith on Desmond Ridder

According to NFL.com, Ridder and Smith seem excited about the future:

“I got high expectations for Desmond,” Smith said. “So, we’re going to be hard on Desmond, ’cause he’s a good player, and he can take that kind of coaching. And he understands, we’re not waiting on him as a rookie, we’re trying to speed him up. He made some good throws. There’s some stuff he has to clean up, especially on the operation.” “But we kind of hurt ourselves right there in the second quarter,” Ridder said. “Getting good drives and then coming back and getting self-inflicted penalties. That starts with me and goes to the (offensive) linemen and everyone else. I think we’ll learn from it.”

Marcus Mariota Helping Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota had previously said he was happy for Ridder and wanted to help him, according to ESPN: