The Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League have made a coaching change according to the Associated Press. Anders Sorensen of Sodertalje, Sweden (pictured far right) has been named the Blackhawks interim head coach. He replaces Luke Richardson of Ottawa, Ontario, and becomes the first Swedish born head coach in National Hockey League history.

Anders Sorensen’s coaching resume

Sorensen has been with the Blackhawks organization since 2014-15. He was the development coach of the Blackhawks and Chicago’s minor league affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League from 2014 to 2018. Sorensen was then the IceHogs assistant coach for three seasons from 2018 to 2021, the IceHogs associate coach in 2021, and the IceHogs head coach from 2021 to 2025. In 229 games as the head coach of the IceHogs, Sorensen had a record of 117 wins, 89 regulation losses and 23 losses in extra time. That is a winning percentage of .561.

While with the Blackhawks, Sorensen won a Stanley Cup ring. Chicago defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to win the 2015 Stanley Cup Final. In three seasons as the head coach of the IceHogs, Rockford made the playoffs each time, but Sorensen did not win a playoff series.

Sorensen also spent three season coaching in Sweden. He was with Sodertalje SK from 2011 to 2014.

Anders Sorensen’s player resume

Sorensen was a defenseman who played professionally in Sweden, France, Norway and the United States. While in the USA, he played in the Central Hockey League, Western Professional Hockey League, and the ECHL.

Struggles under Richardson

The Chicago Blackhawks are the worst team in the NHL this season. They have a record of eight wins, 16 regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 18 points. In three seasons coaching the Blackhawks, Richardson had a record of 57 wins, 118 regulation losses and 15 losses in extra time for a winning percentage of .339. The Blackhawks have been last in the Central Division the last three seasons.

Controversial benching

Earlier this season, Richardson controversially benched Taylor Hall in a game against the Vancouver Canucks. Richardson’s intent was to send a message, but Chicago lost 4-1.