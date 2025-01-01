NHL News and Rumors

Blues defensemen shine in Winter Classic win over Blackhawks

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25092120_168396541_lowres-2

The calendar year of 2024 came to a close on Tuesday with a different twist as the National Hockey League Winter Classic took place on New Year’s Eve Day rather than the traditional New Year’s Day for the first time ever. At Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 in front of 40,933 spectators.

Why New Year’s Eve Day?

The reason for the change in dates is because of the much overdue expanded College Football Playoff which starts this season, and saw an expansion to 12 teams from four. On New Year’s Day, there are actually three meaningful College Football Playoff games worth watching, which simply has not happened on this day in years past.

Who had huge games for the Blues?

The Blues got offense from their American defensemen on Tuesday. Justin Faulk of South St. Paul, Minnesota led the team in points with three (one goal and two assists), while Cam Fowler of Farmington Hills, Michigan had two goals. What was noteworthy of Fowler’s two goal game was the fact he accomplished the feat in his 1000th National Hockey League regular season game. It was Fowler’s first multi-goal game with the Blues since being traded from the Anaheim Ducks on December 14. In nine games in a Blues uniform, he now has three goals and four assists for seven points.

The three other Blues goal scorers were Dylan Holloway of Calgary, Alberta, Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario, and Alexandre Texier of St. Martin D’heres, France. Holloway and Texier also had multi-point games for the Blues as they each had an assist. With the win, the Blues improved to a record of 18 wins, 17 regulation losses and four losses in extra time. They are three points back of the Calgary Flames for a playoff spot

Where is the next outdoor game?

The Detroit Red Wings will play the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. This is part of the NHL’s Stadium Series.

 

Topics  
Blues NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25092120_168396541_lowres-2

Blues defensemen shine in Winter Classic win over Blackhawks

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24904808_168396541_lowres-2
Artturi Lehkonen records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22100849_168396541_lowres-2
Alex Tuch records third career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24301562_168396541_lowres-2
Who are the two NHL drafted Latvians that beat Canada at World Juniors?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20963916_168396541_lowres-2
Red Wings prospect shines on same day of coaching change
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24904822_168396541_lowres-2
Joel Kiviranta records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 23 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22882533_168396541_lowres-3
Rangers center Matt Rempe suspended eight games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 23 2024
More News
Arrow to top