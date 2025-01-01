Blues defensemen shine in Winter Classic win over Blackhawks

The calendar year of 2024 came to a close on Tuesday with a different twist as the National Hockey League Winter Classic took place on New Year’s Eve Day rather than the traditional New Year’s Day for the first time ever. At Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 in front of 40,933 spectators.

Why New Year’s Eve Day?

The reason for the change in dates is because of the much overdue expanded College Football Playoff which starts this season, and saw an expansion to 12 teams from four. On New Year’s Day, there are actually three meaningful College Football Playoff games worth watching, which simply has not happened on this day in years past.

Who had huge games for the Blues?

The Blues got offense from their American defensemen on Tuesday. Justin Faulk of South St. Paul, Minnesota led the team in points with three (one goal and two assists), while Cam Fowler of Farmington Hills, Michigan had two goals. What was noteworthy of Fowler’s two goal game was the fact he accomplished the feat in his 1000th National Hockey League regular season game. It was Fowler’s first multi-goal game with the Blues since being traded from the Anaheim Ducks on December 14. In nine games in a Blues uniform, he now has three goals and four assists for seven points.

The three other Blues goal scorers were Dylan Holloway of Calgary, Alberta, Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario, and Alexandre Texier of St. Martin D’heres, France. Holloway and Texier also had multi-point games for the Blues as they each had an assist. With the win, the Blues improved to a record of 18 wins, 17 regulation losses and four losses in extra time. They are three points back of the Calgary Flames for a playoff spot

Where is the next outdoor game?

The Detroit Red Wings will play the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. This is part of the NHL’s Stadium Series.