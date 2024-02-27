Brandon Royval Defies Odds, Earns No. 1 Contender Status in Mexico City Thriller

Brandon “Rawdog” Royval delivered a performance for the ages at UFC Mexico City, scoring a gritty split-decision victory over former champion Brandon Moreno. The fight was a wild, back-and-forth brawl that left fans on the edge of their seats, but the real story may be the revelation that Royval likely tore his MCL within the fight’s opening minute.

The fight started at a frenetic pace, with both fighters coming out swinging. Moreno, fighting in front of his adoring home crowd, looked to establish his slick boxing early. Royval, known for his unorthodox style and relentless aggression, blitzed forward with wild strikes and takedown attempts.

Then came the injury. In a scramble, Royval’s knee appeared to buckle. Despite visible pain, Royval refused to back down. He absorbed Moreno’s best shots, returning fire and showing incredible heart as the fight transformed into a grueling test of wills.

Moreno, a seasoned veteran, tried to capitalize on Royval’s compromised movement, but the underdog would not be denied. Each exchange became an epic struggle, the crowd roaring with every near-finish. The end result was a close decision, with judges ultimately favoring Royval’s sheer volume and aggression.

In a post on Facebook just two days after his showdown at UFC Mexico City, Royval delivered a quote: “From public enemy number 1 to number 1 contender. Came off the couch for a short notice fight against a former champion in his hometown. Most likely tore my MCL in the first minute of the fight. It hate it or love it though the underdogs on top.”

The victory catapults Royval into immediate title contention. It’s the kind of gutsy performance that makes legends and cement Royval’s reputation as one of the most unpredictable and exciting fighters in the UFC. Though he now likely faces a lengthy rehabilitation process, the future has never looked brighter for this tenacious underdog.