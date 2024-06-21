MLB

Brewers rookie starting pitcher Robert Gasser to have Tommy John surgery

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23444769_168396541_lowres-2

Milwaukee Brewers rookie starting pitcher Robert Gasser of El Dorado Hills, California is set to have Tommy John Surgery and be out for the remainder of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season according to the Associated Press on Thursday. Gasser will also miss the beginning of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season, and not be projected to pitch in the Majors again until the summer starts next year.

When did Gasser get hurt?

Gasser experienced pain on June 2, one day after he made his last Major League start. Gasser gave up three earned runs in five innings of work in a 4-3 Brewers extra innings win over the Chicago White Sox on June 1.

Gasser’s 2024 MLB statistics

Gasser pitched five games for the Brewers this season and had a record of two wins and zero losses. During 28 innings, he gave up 28 hits, eight earned runs, two home runs and one walk, to go along with 16 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.04.

Gasser’s two wins

Gasser won his first two Major League starts. On May 10, he beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-2. In the nine-run Brewers win, Gasser only gave up two hits, had four strikeouts compared to zero walks, and did not give up an earned run. Of Gasser’s 79 pitches, 55 were strikes.

Then on May 15, Gasser got the win in a 10-2 Brewers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched five innings, and gave up six hits, one earned run, and one walk, to go along with two strikeouts. Of Gasser’s 82 pitches, 55 were strikes.

Brewers leading the National League Central

Milwaukee leads the National League Central with a record of 44 wins and 31 losses. They are one of only four teams in the entire National League above .500. They are joined by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

 

Topics  
Brewers MLB
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB

MLB
USATSI_22978945_168396541_lowres-2

Padres come back from eight run deficit to beat the Cubs

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 9 2024
MLB
Untitled (10)
Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Analysis: Three to Be Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 23 2024
MLB
USATSI_21446223 (2) (1)
MLB Free Agency: Top 15 MLB Free Agents Remaining Heading into 2024 MLB Spring Training
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 3 2024
MLB
frank-thomas
Fox News Lists White Sox Legend Frank Thomas As Dead In Their End of the Year Memoriam
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Dec 30 2023
MLB
Deferred Money MLB Contracts: Shohei Ohtani Joins Ken Griffey Jr., Manny Ramirez, & Bobby Bonilla
Deferred Money MLB Contracts: Shohei Ohtani Joins Ken Griffey Jr., Manny Ramirez, & Bobby Bonilla
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 21 2023
MLB
960x0
MLB Trade Rumors Heading into the MLB Winter Meetings
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 2 2023
MLB
USATSI_19581103 (1)
MLB Offseason Key Dates: The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings Begin on Sunday
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top