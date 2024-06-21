Brewers rookie starting pitcher Robert Gasser to have Tommy John surgery

Milwaukee Brewers rookie starting pitcher Robert Gasser of El Dorado Hills, California is set to have Tommy John Surgery and be out for the remainder of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season according to the Associated Press on Thursday. Gasser will also miss the beginning of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season, and not be projected to pitch in the Majors again until the summer starts next year.

When did Gasser get hurt?

Gasser experienced pain on June 2, one day after he made his last Major League start. Gasser gave up three earned runs in five innings of work in a 4-3 Brewers extra innings win over the Chicago White Sox on June 1.

Gasser’s 2024 MLB statistics

Gasser pitched five games for the Brewers this season and had a record of two wins and zero losses. During 28 innings, he gave up 28 hits, eight earned runs, two home runs and one walk, to go along with 16 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.04.

Gasser’s two wins

Gasser won his first two Major League starts. On May 10, he beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-2. In the nine-run Brewers win, Gasser only gave up two hits, had four strikeouts compared to zero walks, and did not give up an earned run. Of Gasser’s 79 pitches, 55 were strikes.

Then on May 15, Gasser got the win in a 10-2 Brewers win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched five innings, and gave up six hits, one earned run, and one walk, to go along with two strikeouts. Of Gasser’s 82 pitches, 55 were strikes.

Brewers leading the National League Central

Milwaukee leads the National League Central with a record of 44 wins and 31 losses. They are one of only four teams in the entire National League above .500. They are joined by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.