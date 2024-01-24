Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Analysis: Three to Be Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024

As expected, Todd Helton has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The Colorado Rockies’ legend will be joined by infielder/designated hitter Adrian Beltre and longtime Minnesota Twins catcher/first baseman Joe Mauer. Beltre and Mauer were elected in their first year of eligibility.

The trio will join longtime Big League skipper Jim Leyland for induction into Cooperstown.

Inductions will take place during Hall of Fame Weekend on Sunday, July 21 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.

At a Glance: Adrian Beltre’s Career Statistics and Notes

Beltre was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The 21-year veteran of the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers received a whopping 95.1% of the vote.

Signed as an international free agent in 1998, Beltre made his Major League debut at 19-years old for the Dodgers and spent the next 21 seasons as one of the most prolific hitters of his era. During that time he led the National League in homers during the 2004 season (48) and earned four Louisville Silver Slugger Awards. Beltre slashed .286/.339/.480 with 3,166 hits, 477 homers, 1,707 RBI, with a 93.5 WAR during his two decade plus career.

In addition to his power at the plate, Beltre was an incredible fielder earning five Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, four Fielding Bible Awards, two Rawlings Platinum Glove Awards, and a Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award.

A four-time All-Star, Beltre was the first player from the Dominican Republic to reach 3,000 hits and he remains the only third baseman with 3,000 hits and 400-plus homers. His No. 29 was retired by the Rangers during the 2019 season in honor of the final eight seasons of his stellar career.

MLB Seasons BA H OBP SLG OPS HR RBI WAR 1998-2018 .286 3,166 .339 .480 .819 477 1,707 93.5

Undrafted international free agent signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1994.

21 Major League Seasons 1998-2004: Los Angeles Dodgers 2005-2009: Seattle Mariners 2010: Boston Red Sox 2011-2018: Texas Rangers

Five-time Rawlings Gold Glove Winner 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2016

Four-time American League All-Star Selection 2010: Boston Red Sox 2011-12, 2014: Texas Rangers

Four-time Louisville Silver Slugger Award Winner 2004, 2010, 2011, 2014

Two-time Rawlings Platinum Glove Award Winner 2011, 2012



At a Glance: Todd Helton’s Career Statistics and Notes

Helton, who was on the ballot for the seventh time, received 79.6% of the vote easily surpassing the 75% threshold.

Drafted eighth overall in the 1995 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft, Helton played all 17 seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies. “Mr. Rockie” amassed a .316 career average with 2,519 hits, 369 career homers, 1,406 career RBI, a .953 career OPS, and 61.8 career WAR. Helton made five consecutive All-Star appearances from 2000-2004 and won three Rawlings Gold Glove Awards and four Louisville Silver Slugger Awards.

Helton’s pinnacle Major League season came in 2000 when he slashed .372/.463/.698 with 42 homers, 147 RBI, and a 1.162 OPS. He led all of baseball in 2000 in eight categories: hits (216), doubles (59), RBI (147), batting average (.372), on-base percentage (.463), slugging percentage (.698), on-base plus slugging (1.162), and total bases (405).

Helton became the first member of the organization to have his jersey number retired when his No. 17 in 2014. He currently serves as a special assistant to the general manager with the organization.

MLB Seasons BA H OBP SLG OPS HR RBI WAR 1997-2013 .316 2.519 .414 .539 .953 369 1,406 61.8

8th overall pick by Colorado in the 1995 MLB June Amateur Draft

17 Major League Seasons All with the Colorado Rockies

Five-time National League All-Star Selection 2000-2004

Four-time Louisville Silver Slugger Award Winner 2000-2003

Three-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner 2001, 2002, 2004

2000 AP Major League Baseball Player of the Year Winner

2000 National League Batting Champion (AVG)

2000 National League RBI Leader

2000 National League Hits Leader

2000 National League Doubles Leader

2000 National League Total Bases Leader

2000 National League Extra Base Hits Leader

National League On-Base Percentage Leader 2000, 2005, 2007



At a Glance: Joe Mauer’s Career Statistics and Notes

Mauer was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The 15 year veteran narrowly surpassed the 75% vote threshold garnering 76.1% of the vote.

A Twin Cities native, Mauer spent all 15 Major League seasons with his hometown Minnesota Twins who drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2001 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. Upon his arrival to the Big Leagues in 2004, Mauer became the litmus test for what a new-age catcher should be. He was able to hit for power, average, and play exceptional defense. The six-time American League All-Star won five Louisville Silver Slugger Awards, three Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, and was a three-time American League batting champion.

Mauer’s most dominate season was 2009 when he led the American League in five categories: average (.365), on-base percentage (.444), slugging percentage (.587), on-base plus slugging (1.031), and OPS+ (171), He earned the American League MVP Award that year and led the Twins to the American League Central title.

Mauer’s No. 7 was retired by the club during the 2019 season.

MLB Seasons BA H OBP SLG OPS HR RBI WAR 2004-2018 .306 2,123 .388 .439 .827 143 923 55.2

1st overall pick by Minnesota in the 2001 June MLB Amateur Draft

15 Major League Seasons All with the Minnesota Twins

2009 American League MVP

Six-time American League All-Star Selection 2006, 2008-2010, 2012-2013

Five-time Louisville Silver Slugger Award Winner 2006, 2008-2010, 2013

Three-time American League Batting Champion 2006, 2008-2009

