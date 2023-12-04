Pro Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024: Jim Leyland Elected to Hall of Fame by MLB Veterans Committee

The Pro Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 has its first inductee. On Sunday evening, the MLB Veterans Committee elected World Series winning manager Jim Leyland into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Leyland received 15 of 16 votes to earn his place in Cooperstown.

Leyland spent 22-years as a Major League manager with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Colorado Rockies, and Detroit Tigers. He managed every club, except Colorado, to an MLB Postseason appearance. Leyland managed the Marlins and Tigers to World Series appearances, respectively. Leyland’s 1997 Marlins became the first-ever MLB Wild Card team to win a World Series Championship. The Marlins shocked the heavily favored Cleveland Indians, winning the 1997 World Series on an Edgar Renteria RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning of Game 7. Leyland would manage the Tigers to the 2006 World Series and 2012 World Series where they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants, respectively. In addition to his MLB accomplishments, Leyland managed Team USA to the 2017 World Baseball Classic title. He’s the only manager to achieve a World Baseball Classic and World Series title.

Leyland will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY on the weekend of July 19-22, 2024. Who will join Leyland in Cooperstown will be announced on January 23, 2024, when the Baseball Writers Association of America’s Class of 2024 ballot is unveiled on MLB Network.

Jim Leyland’s Resume

1997 World Series Championship (FLA)

2017 World Baseball Classic Championship (USA)

Two-time American League Champion (2006 & 2012- DET)

Three-time NL East Champion (1990-1992- PIT)

Three-time AL Central Champion (2011-2013- DET)

Three-time Manager of the Year (1990-PIT, 1992-PIT, 2006-DET)

All-time record: 1,769-1,728 (.506%)

Jim Leyland’s Record by Team

Pittsburgh Pirates (1986-1996) 851-863 (Regular Season) 8-12 (Postseason) 859-875 (Overall) 1990, 1991, 1992 National League East Champions

Florida Marlins (1997-98) 146-178 (Regular Season) 11-5 (Postseason) 157-183 (Overall) 1997 World Series Champions

Colorado Rockies (1999) 72-90 (Regular Season)

Detroit Tigers (2006-2013) 700-597 (Regular Season) 25-23 (Post Season) 725-620 (Overall) 2006 & 2012 American League Champions 2011, 2012, 2013 American League Central Champions



