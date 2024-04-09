Padres come back from eight run deficit to beat the Cubs

The San Diego Padres tied their biggest comeback in franchise history on Monday. Once down 8-0 after four innings, they came all the way back to beat the Chicago Cubs 9-8. The Padres scored seven runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the eighth inning.

When were the other Padres came back from eight runs down?

This was the fourth time in Padres history they came back from an eight run deficit to win a baseball game according to Sarah Langs of mlb.com. They were previously down 8-0 to the San Francisco Giants after two innings in a 17-16 Padres win in a game that went into 15 innings. Then on June 10, 1974, the Padres were down 8-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, when the Padres scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, en route to a 9-8 Padres win. Then on July 8, 2021, the Padres were down 8-0 after three and a half innings before beating the Washington Nationals 9-8. The biggest story in this game was the fact that pitcher Daniel Camarena of Bonita, California hit a grand slam. Camarena became the second pitcher ever to hit a grand slam for his first Major League hit.

Inside Look at Tuesday’s Comeback

Of the Padres’s seven runs in the sixth inning, two were from home runs. Jake Cronenworth of St. Clair, Michigan hit a two-run home run and second baseman Xander Bogaerts of Oranjestad, Aruba hit a three-run home run. The Padres also got a two-run triple from Ha-Seong Kim of Bucheon, South Korea and a RBI ground out from catcher Louis Campusano of Agusta, Georgia. Then in the bottom of the eighth inning, right fielder Fernando Tatis of San Pedro de Macoris, Domimican Republic hit a two-run home run that scored center fielder Jackson Merrill of Baltimore, Maryland to put the Padres ahead. With the win, San Diego improved to a record of six wins and seven losses.