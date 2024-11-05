Bruins sign center Tyler Johnson

The Boston Bruins opened their wallet on Monday and signed centre Tyler Johnson of Spokane, Washington to a one-year deal worth $775,000. Johnson has not played a game yet this season.

Third NHL franchise

Johnson is joining his third National Hockey League team. He previously spent nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2012 to 2021, and the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2021 to 2024.

Johnson’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

In 67 games last season, Johnson had 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points. He had 26 penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 112 shots on goal, 156 faceoff wins, 31 blocked shots, 48 hits, 26 takeaways, and 21 giveaways.

Johnson’s game-winning goal for the Blackhawks came on December 19, 2023 in a 3-2 Blackhawks upset win over the Colorado Avalanche. Johnson broke a 2-2 tie at 8:19 of the third period from Nick Foligno of Buffalo, New York and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev of Moscow, Russia.

Struggles defensively lately

Throughout most of Johnson’s career, he was a reliable two-way player. From 2013 to 2015, he was a +56, and led the NHL with five shorthanded goals in 2013-14. However, in the last two seasons with the Blackhawks, Johnson was a -56. He was a -21 in 2022-23, and -35 in 2023-24.

NHL All-Star

Johnson was an All-Star with the Lightning in 2014-15. In 77 games, he had career highs in goals (29), assists (43), points (72), plus/minus (+33), and shots on goal (203). Johnson also had 24 penalty minutes, 17 power-play points (tied a career-high), six game-winning goals, 508 faceoff wins, 35 blocked shots, 63 hits (tied a career high), 24 takeaways, and 30 giveaways.

Two-time Stanley Cup champion

Johnson was part of the two Lightning teams that won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in six games, and in 2021, the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens in five games. In these two postseason runs, Johnson had eight goals and six assists for 14 points in 48 games. He was a -3 with 11 penalty minutes, three power play points, two game-winning goals, 82 shots on goal, 131 faceoff wins, 18 blocked shots, 87 hits, nine takeaways and 16 giveaways.

The Bruins are currently in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a record of six wins and six regulation losses and one loss in extra time for 13 points.