Canadiens left winger Emil Heineman hit by a car in Utah

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Montreal Canadiens left winger Emil Heineman of Leksand, Sweden will be out long term with an undisclosed injury. However, according to Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now on Wednesday, the injury did not happen on the ice, but on the Salt Lake City streets. Heineman was walking back from Canadiens practice to the team hotel in Utah on Tuesday when he was hit by a car. The Canadiens are not being specific about the injury at this time, however, it is believed he could be out around one month.

2024-25 NHL Statistics

Heineman has 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points in 41 games. He is a +2 with 14 penalty minutes, four power-play points, 46 shots on goal, 18 blocked shots, 101 hits, six takeaways and 17 giveaways.

Leads Canadiens in hits

Heineman leads the Canadiens with 101 hits. He has one more hit than Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj of Hamilton, Ontario, who has 100 hits. Vancouver Canucks right winger Kiefer Sherwood of Columbus, Ohio leads the National Hockey League with 262 hits.

Canadiens still beat Utah

Even without Heineman, the Canadiens beat the Utah Ice Hockey Club 5-3 on Tuesday. Canadiens star rookie defenseman Lane Hutson of Holland, Michigan led the team with three points as he had three assists. Meanwhile, Canadiens centre Kirby Dach of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta had two goals.

Drafted by the Panthers

Heineman was selected in the second round, 43rd overall, by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. However, Heineman never played for the Panthers as he was traded to the Calgary Flames with a second round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for Sam Bennett of Holland Landing, Ontario and a sixth round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on April 12, 2021.

It should be noted that Heineman was not with the Flames either. He was traded by the Flames to the Canadiens with a first round pick in 2022, fifth round pick in 2023, and center Tyler Pitlick of Minneapolis, Minnesota for center Tyler Toffoli of Scarborough, Ontario.

Montreal Canadiens NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
