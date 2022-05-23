Coors Light

Everything nice I could possibly say about Taijuan Walker, I probably said 10 days ago after his start against Washington. So at the risk of repeating myself, I would just say: refer to that article. Walker’s 7 shutout innings led the Mets to a 2-0 victory at Coors Field.

Read that again: 2-0. Coors Field. It was the first time the Rockies were shut out at home since August of 2020. And it was the second time in three games that the Rockies were held under two runs at home after having scored at least two runs at home for a year, or two years, or since Hideo Nomo no-hit them. I’m not sure. But more impressive is the fact that the Mets are 14-0 in their last 14 games after a loss. It’s amazing on its surface, but think about how many times we’ve lamented that past versions of this team had a glass jaw. One run turned to five. Two losses turned to ten. This team? They haven’t lost two in a row since April when they went from 4-0 to 4-2. They lose Max Scherzer and they don’t panic or feel sorry for themselves. Exactly what universe am I living in?

It’s the universe where this happens:

A 6-4-3 DP AND ANOTHER DAZZLER FROM LUIS GUILLORME TO GET THE METS THROUGH THE 7TH! pic.twitter.com/olAqk2ar7x — SNY (@SNYtv) May 22, 2022

Of special note is the play by Luis Guillorme at third base. I’m very happy he’s getting more playing time as his defense is really helping this team thrive. Plus, he’s hitting .338? With an OPS of .857? Again I ask, what universe am I living in? And can we stay? (Outside of the wars, the guns, and the monkeypox, I kinda like it here.)

The only real worry about Sunday’s game was the 8th inning, and that’s only because besides Joely Rodriguez and Edwin Diaz, all the other bullpen arms had been used during Saturday’s doubleheader. What would Buck do until getting the ball to Edwin for the 9th? Surely he couldn’t go to Rodriguez against all those righties at Coors Field. So he went with Adam Ottavino over, say, Drew Smith. Ottavino was the only real choice. He has a rubber arm, and Ottavino at his worst walks people, while Smith at his worst gives up bombs. So Buck went with Ottavino, familiar with the ballpark, and hoped that he could nurse that worst case scenario. Sure enough, Ottavino walked a couple of batters, but got a ground out and struck out C.J. Cron for a huge second out. Then he unleashed Rodriguez for Ryan McMahon, and McMahon lined out to Guillorme to end the inning. Whew.

We’re off to San Francisco.

Today’s Hate List

The Coors Field security guard who kicked Joely Rodriguez out of the rock pile:

Joely Rodríguez out by the rockpile in Coors Field just living life pic.twitter.com/aj0hnmnFMj — SNY (@SNYtv) May 22, 2022

He’s not hurting anyone.

Rhys Hoskins:

Rhys Hoskins taking his frustrations out in the dugout pic.twitter.com/f64LiYVZun — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) May 22, 2022

Awwwww boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo. Cry about it.

Max Muncy:

PHILLES WIN ON A WALK-OFF ERROR BY MAX MUNCY pic.twitter.com/CkJiQtl2zL — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) May 22, 2022

You made Rhys Hoskins happy again. Bastid.