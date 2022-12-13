Dallas Cowboys Bringing In Former Pro Bowl Receiver T.Y. Hilton

It may take some getting used to, but T.Y. Hilton is on a new team for the first time in his NFL career.

The Dallas Cowboys is signing Hilton for the remainder of the 2022 season. NFL Network insider Jane Slater reported that Hilton is physically ready to play and only needs to learn the playbook. He signed following a workout and visit with the team on Monday. Before the signing, Hilton had not played since last season.

The #Cowboys are securing veteran WR help after all, signing long-time #Colts star TY Hilton, his agents @KatzBrosSports tell me and @rapsheet. He had a visit and workout with the team today and should provide help down the stretch and in the playoffs. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 12, 2022

T.Y. Hilton’s Time in Indianapolis

Hilton was with the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-21 after being drafted in the 3rd round by the franchise. He immediately became a favorite target for his former draft classmate Andrew Luck. During his career, he put up five 1,000-yard seasons, including four straight from 2013-16. T.Y. Hilton was also a four-time Pro Bowler in that time from 2014-17.

Production has been trending down for the 33-year-old Hilton. In 2021, he put up a career-low in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns (23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns). However, he was reliable when the ball came his way, as shown by his 118.2 passer rating when targeted last season.

Rounding Out Dallas’ Receiving Corps

The 10-3 Cowboys have struggled with their receiving corps’ depth this season. Ceedee Lamb is the number one option, followed by Michael Gallup and Noah Brown. However, the group gets very shallow after the starting three. James Washington was projected to play a role in the offense, however he spent most of the season on the injured reserve list. He made his season debut on Sunday against Houston but only saw one target. Rookie Jalen Tolbert has struggled to see the field on offense, only recording two catches so far.

The Cowboys had previously been campaigning for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign there, hosting him for a visit. It was previously believed that Beckham will be game-ready by November. With the T.Y. Hilton signing, it is not clear if Dallas still has interest in Beckham for the 2022 season.