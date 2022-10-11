Odell Beckham Jr Planning For Return Next Month

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is reportedly a month away from returning to the football field, as his rehab is going very well.

Beckham is eyeing a return to the field in the middle of November as he comes into the final stages of rehab after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

The former Rams star has yet to sign for a team, it has been said that many are interested in the 29-year-old.

If the November date that Odell has set out comes to life, it would be the second season in a row that he has joined a new team in November. Last year he joined the Rams, helping them reach the Super Bowl, before getting that horrible injury in their 23-20 win over the Cincinati Bengals

The New England Patriots reportedly could look to bring Beckham to the Gillette Stadium.

Interesting note from @JFowlerESPN regarding #Patriots and Odell Beckham Jr: "New England is worth watching because I'm told it heavily evaluated Beckham's market early in free agency in March." Added talks didn't go anywhere because of injury timeline.https://t.co/7OO7sN4Na4 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 11, 2022

He’d be a coup for any side in the league. He had nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC title game agains the 49ers and had two catches for 52 yards and one TD before tearing his ACL again in the Super Bowl against the Bengals.