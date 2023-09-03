Daniel Dearest

I know I’ve talked before about a loss being “The Quintessential 2023 Mets Loss” which, if you remember, was the game against the Dodgers where Brett Baty was turned around on a pop up which landed safely on the ground and then bounced up to hit him in the face.

But we have a new contender after tonight.

Saturday’s game had so many twists and turns. You didn’t expect them to come back down 3-0 to Luis Castillo, but D.J. Stewart remained on his heater of all heaters to tie that game with a home run in the 4th. You didn’t expect them to come back from down 7-3, but Mark Vientos hits a dinger off of Castillo (editor’s note: play Vientos more against righties, and less at third base, please), Francisco Lindor hit a two run dinger that put him in the 25/25 club, and Jeff McNeil tied the game with a triple off the wall in the 8th. Then J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead homer off Adam Ottavino to start the ninth. Not pleasant, but it’s something that can be dealt with. The Mets had two comebacks tonight, why not one more?

Daniel Vogelbach trying to stretch a Single and getting thrown out at 2nd pic.twitter.com/6sxpdiNkIt — Cam (@Camd3n_10) September 3, 2023

There’s something almost therapeutic about screaming through the television at Vogelbach much in the same way that Faye Dunaway channeled her inner Joan Crawford to yell at Christina about a wire hanger.

Noooooooo … STRETCHING … SIIIIIIIIIINGLLLLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!

What do I get? A designated hitter who cares as much about the beautiful uniform he wears … AS HE CARES ABOUT ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

WHAT IS DANIEL VOGELBACH DOING TEN FEET SHORT OF SECOND BASE??????????????????????? ANSWER MEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Yeah, this was the quintessential 2023 Mets loss. Daniel Vogelbach thrown out trying to take second base leading off the ninth. It’s true what Jimmy said: “If we couldn’t laugh we would all go insane.”

Today’s Hate List

I need to offer a mea culpa. In yesterday’s Hate List, I chastised Bruce Bochy for overmanaging, taking Max Scherzer out of a game after 88 pitches through six innings when their bullpen promptly blew the game. But it has come to light that Max’s forearm was tight, and he told Bochy that he wasn’t sure that he could go.

I take back what I said, Boch. Best of luck the rest of the way. Sorry we couldn’t help tonight.