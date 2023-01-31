DeMeco Ryans Becomes Favorite For Texans Next Head Coach

A homecoming between DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans is trending in the right direction.

According to Ian Rapoport, Ryans is set to meet with the Texans for a second interview for their head coaching position as early as Tuesday afternoon. The news comes after Ryans and the 49ers lost in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7.

If all goes well, the expectation is that Ryans will be made the head coach at some point later this week.

Ryans Received Interest From Multiple Teams

Ryans became a top head coaching candidate this offseason, receiving interest from the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. However, Rapoport stated that the Broncos received an “indication that his [Ryans] attention is headed elsewhere.”

Ryans had a standout season as the 49ers defensive coordinator. In his second season, the Niners ranked first in yards allowed (306.6), second in rushing yards allowed (77.7), and first in points allowed (16.3).

If Ryans is hired by Houston, it will mark a reunion with the franchise that drafted him out of Alabama. The Texans drafted Ryans in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. During his six seasons with the Texans, Ryans won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006, made First-Team All-Pro in 2007, and represented the AFC in two Pro Bowls in 2007 and 2009.

Houston Looks For Stability At Head Coach

Since firing Bill O’Brien during the 2020 NFL season, the Texans have been one of the worst teams in the NFL. Romeo Crennel took over for O’Brien in 2020 after the team started 0-4. Crenel went 4-8 to close out the season.

In 2021, Houston hired David Culley, the former passing coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, as their head coach. In his lone season, Culley went 4-13, and the Texans fired him in January 2023.

This past season, the Texans hired Lovie Smith as the fifth head coach in franchise history. In his one season, the Texans went 3-13-1, finishing fourth in the AFC South. However, the Texans fired Smith just hours after defeating the Colts in the final game of the regular season. The win cost the Texans the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as Houston will now pick second.