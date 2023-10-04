Donovan Mitchell Will Not Sign Extension With Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell has made it known that he will not sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. However, he still left the door open for staying with the franchise long term. Mitchell had this to say on the situation:

“I still have the opportunity to sign an extension next summer. My primary focus is this. Just trying to go out there and trying to be the best team we can be and bring a championship to the city and go from there,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell also expressed excitement for the upcoming season.

“I’m really excited about what we’ve got going here. I think that’s the biggest thing, especially for myself. We could do something special. That’s what I relayed to Georges (Niang) and Max (Strus) when I told them about coming here.”

With these comments, Cavaliers fans need not worry yet with the regular season just around the corner.

Cleveland’s Projection This Season

Despite the disappointing first round exit last year, the Cavaliers were still one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. This season should be no different. Especially when you take into consideration the offseason acquisitions.

The Cavaliers had one of the best defenses last year (first in defensive rating) and with a backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, they have plenty of offensive firepower. While Boston and Milwaukee have been busy making moves and are the favorites in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers could still play the role of sleeper in not just the Eastern Conference, but the whole NBA.

Donovan Mitchell’s Impact

It is easy to see why the Cavaliers want to extend Donovan Mitchell. He is one of the premier shooting guards in the league and has been his whole career. For his career, Donovan Mitchell has averaged 24.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.2 total rebounds per game. On top of this, he has also tallied a career offensive rating of 111 with his best total in this category coming last season at 118.

Mitchell is a four-time All-Star and has instantly improved both squads (the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers) instantly once he got there. To add on to his accomplishments, he also made his first All-NBA Team this past season. One thing is for certain, the Cavaliers will want to do everything they can to retain Donovan Mitchell for the future.

