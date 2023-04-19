Darius Garland joins LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the only Cleveland Cavaliers players to score 25 or more points in a single playoff half over the last 25 seasons, in Tuesday night’s 107-90 win over the New York Knicks.

The All-Star guard scored 26 of his 32 points in the first half. Garland logged 15 points in the second quarter, helping Cleveland to secure a 20-point lead at halftime. The Cavaliers led by as many as 29 points in the fourth.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, Darius Garland and the Cavaliers have 11th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Darius Garland joins LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the only Cavaliers players with more than 25 points in a playoff half over the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/SyLlqpuYDN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2023

Garland’s 26 points in the first half were three points shy of the Cavs playoff record for a half held by LeBron James (29 points against Indiana Pacers in 2018). Cleveland also squashed a five-game playoff losing streak.

“That’s the All-Star we know, and it was good to see,” said Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who urged Darius Garland to play more aggressive. “He came out with a purpose. There was just a different look in his eye.”

Along with amassing three rebounds and seven assists, Garland shot 8-of-17 (47.1%) from the field and 6-of-10 (60%) beyond the arc. “Everybody in the building told me to go be aggressive, go shoot the ball,” the Vanderbilt product said.

“I watched the film from the first game and seeing some opportunities where I can go get mine and go be aggressive and that’s what I just tried to do today.” Darius Garland ranks with the Cavs in scoring this postseason, averaging 24.5 points per game.

Darius Garland (32 PTS, 7 AST, 6-10 3PM) was on fire in Game 2 as Cleveland secured the win! The Cavaliers will be in New York for Game 3 with the series evened up at 1-1 🍿 CLE/NYK Game 3 ➡ Friday, 8:30pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/7y7eMax20T — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2023

Cleveland outscored the Knicks 34-17 before halftime, and Garland knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-4 run. The Cavaliers scored 19 points off turnovers in the second quarter, and a total of 27 in the first half. Cleveland is the first team to accomplish this feat since the Denver Nuggets in 2009.

Entering Game 3, the Knicks host their first playoff game this Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET since June 2, 2021. New York is 3-1 at home in the playoffs against Cleveland.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 51.9% chance of winning. Despite Darius Garland playing lights out in Game 2, sportsbooks show the Cavaliers as a two-point road underdog.

