Ducks name defenseman Radko Gudas ninth captain in franchise history

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
The Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League have named defenseman Radko Gudas of Prague, Czech Republic as their new captain according to TSN on Thursday. Gudas spent one season with the Ducks in 2023-24, after 11 regular seasons in the NHL. Gudas spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2012 to 2015, four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2015 to 2019, one season with the Washington Capitals from 2019 to 2020, and three seasons with the Florida Panthers from 2020 to 2023.

Radko Gudas in 2023-24

Gudas had six goals and 12 assisted for 18 points in 66 games. He was a +14 with 128 penalty minutes, one shorthanded point, 88 shots on goal, 154 blocked shots, 232 hits, 12 takeaways, and 40 giveaways. The shorthanded point came in a 6-4 Ducks win over the San Jose Sharks on February 29. Gudas set up Brett Leason of Calgary, Alberta at 4:37 of the first period.

Who were the previous eight Ducks captains?

Left winger Troy Loney of Bow Island, Alberta was the first Ducks captain in 1993-94. He was followed by defenseman Randy Ladouceur of Brockville, Ontario (1994 to 1996), left winger Paul Kariya of Vancouver, British Columbia (1996 to 1998 and 1998 to 2003), right winger Teemu Selanne of Helsinki, Finland (1997 to 1998), center Steve Rucchin of Thunder Bay, Ontario (2003 to 2004), defenseman Scott Niedermayer of Edmonton, Alberta (2005 to 2007 and 2008 to 2010), defenseman Chris Pronger of Dryden, Ontario (2007 to 2008), and center Ryan Getzlaf of Regina, Saskatchewan (2010 to 2022). The Ducks have not had a captain the last two seasons.

Sixth Active Defenseman To Be A NHL Captain

Gudas is the sixth active defenseman to captain a NHL franchise. He is joined by Jared Spurgeon of Edmonton, Alberta (captain of the Minnesota Wild), Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida (captain of the Vancouver Canucks), Roman Josi of Bern, Switzerland (captain of the Nashville Predators), Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Michigan (captain of the New York Rangers), and Victor Headman of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden (captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning).

 

 

Topics  
Anaheim Ducks NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
