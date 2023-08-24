Fantasy Football 2023: Top Running Backs

When it comes to fantasy football, the running back is the most important position. Every year, fantasy owners vye for positioning to draft the best running back. After all, they do generate the most amount of points. With this in mind, it is time to look at the top four running backs to have on your radar as you enter your fantasy football draft. Some may be surprising while others are where you would expect them.

Top Running Backs for Fantasy Football 2023

Fantasy Football Running Back #1: Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler is both a threat in the passing and running game. He is shifty and elusive, but being paired with Justin Herbert also makes him deadly as a pass-catcher in the backfield. Ekeler solidified himself as a fantasy darling last year and this season should prove no different. The Chargers offense is deadly and predicated off of the success off of Herbert and Ekeler. As a result, the Chargers running back should go number one in many fantasy football drafts.

Fantasy Football Running Back #2: Josh Jacobs

With reports saying Jacobs will report to the Raiders before week one, last year’s leading rusher should be highly coveted in the fantasy football world. After all, he did rush for over 1,500 yards last season. With a change at quarterback, expect Josh Jacobs to receive an even higher workload this season. One really cannot go wrong between selecting him and Austin Ekeler this year.

Running Back #3: Saquon Barkley

After agreeing to a new deal, the pressure is on Saquon Barkley to perform for the New York Giants. The jury is still out on Daniel Jones, so the offense should still revolve around Barkley. The former Penn State running back had a bounce-back year last season solidifying himself as a top-10 back in the NFL. Barkley is a solid option to go with if Jacobs and Ekeler are already off the board.

Running Back #4: Dameon Pierce

With a rookie quarterback, expect the Houston Texans to be a run-heavy offense. Last season, Pierce showed signs of greatness before injury hit the young running back. With youth still on his side, Pierce has a great opportunity to solidify himself as a premier up and coming running back in this league. While it may not be a splashy pick, do not be afraid to roll with Dameon Pierce as your second running back or even flex position this year in fantasy football.

