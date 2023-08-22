Fantasy Football 2023: Top Wide Receivers

In today’s pass-happy NFL, wide receivers are more vital than ever in fantasy football. With that, comes many considerations for fantasy football owners. Some of these include what quarterback plays with receivers, strength of schedule, and just overall athletic ability. With this in mind, here are the top four wide receivers to have on your radar as you enter your fantasy football draft this season.

Top Wide Receiver for Fantasy Football 2023

Fantasy Football Receiver #1: Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the league. That alone could warrant a first-round selection depending where you’re at in your draft. The man has a stable quarterback in Kirk Cousins throwing to him and is certainly his favorite target. Jefferson put himself on the map as one of the best fantasy football players last season and is going to be one again this coming year.

Fantasy Football Receiver #2: Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill has already gone on record saying he wants to break 2,000 yards this season. A tall task that has never been done. However, if there is anyone who could do it, it is the Cheetah himself. He is the clear first option of the Miami Dolphins’ offense and they are not shy to even utilize him in the run game at times either. Hill is a wide receiver fantasy football owners should consider taking with their first overall pick.

Receiver #3: Cooper Kupp

While injuries are a concern, it does not detract from the fact that Kupp is one of the best receivers when playing. He is Matthew Stafford’s favorite target and is also a former triple-crown winner. Remember, Kupp received MVP consideration during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl season. The former Super Bowl MVP is a bit of a dark horse in fantasy football this year, but he is still worth a pick anywhere in the second round.

Receiver #4: Amon-Ra St. Brown

This is another dark horse pick. However, St. Brown has quickly solidified himself as one of the best up and coming wide receivers in the NFL. When you take into account the strength of schedule, Amon-Ra St. Brown should feast in the fantasy football world. Detroit owns a top-10 schedule this year and their first six weeks are very favorable. If you put any stock into strength of schedule and opponent, then Amon-Ra St. Brown is your guy at wide receiver.

