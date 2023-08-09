Vikings Non-Committal to Kirk Cousins Beyond 2023

The Minnesota Vikings are coming into this season as the favorites to win the NFC North. They will be led once again by their veteran quarterback, Kirk Cousins. However, there still seems to be more questions about their future rather than the present. One of those includes Kirk Cousins. When asked about his quarterback’s future, owner Mark Wilf had this to say:

“We’ll leave that to [G.M.] Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] and coach [Kevin O’Connell] to work through those discussions,” Wilf said. “There’s always conversations on that. But our real focus is 100 percent on 2023 and getting where we need to be, and where I know we can be.”

Clearly, the Minnesota Vikings have some tough questions to answer for the future.

Minnesota Vikings Refusing to Commit to Kirk Cousins Past 2023

Kirk Cousins’ Impact

While many criticize his play during primetime games, Kirk Cousins’ numbers prove that he is an upper echelon quarterback in this league. Last season, he logged 29 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. The four- time Pro Bowler also had 4,547 yards to go along with a completion percentage of 65.9 percent.

Cousins may not be flashy like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Joe Burrow, but he can still get the job done. After all, the Vikings did win the division last season. A division that still had Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers nonetheless, making Minnesota’s division title all the more impressive. Kirk Cousins may be the least of Minnesota’s worries as they have other weaknesses they will to have to eventually address.

Weaknesses Minnesota Must Address

With Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, scoring is the least of the Vikings’ worries. Their defense was one of the worst in the league last year. They ranked 28th in total team defense last season which put a ton of pressure on Kirk Cousins and company. Not to mention, the offensive line has been a cause for concern for years now.

Kirk Cousins is one of the most hit quarterbacks in the league that is currently active. The additions of Bobby Evans and Jack Snyder will hopefully mitigate this weakness. While the Vikings may be concerned about paying Kirk Cousins, there are other holes in their team they may want to invest in before parting ways with what many may consider a top-10 quarterback in the NFL as of right now.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]