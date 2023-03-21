A recent study attributed to Carolina Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reveals that the Minnesota Vikings fans are the most negative NFL fans on social media.

It is important to note that we do not have the details of how the study was conducted such as the timeframe, number of social media posts evaluated, etc.

For this reason, there is a lot of opportunity to discuss and dispute the findings, especially in the offseason.

Here are the top five most negative NFL team fanbases on social media.

Minnesota Vikings Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers

Some Of The Top Five Are Not Surprising

The Vikings, Lions, and Panthers are teams that have never won the Super Bowl.

While the Vikings have had some playoff success in recent years, it still has to be frustrating to be a fan because the talent never lives up to its preseason potential/hype.

As for the Lions and Panthers, there have been a series of coaching and player changes, so many that fans probably need a bingo card to keep track of who is where.

Some Of The Top Five Are Surprising

The Cincinnati Bengals were in the Super Bowl in 2022.

How are they ranked second on this list?

Ever since Joe Burrow was drafted, the team is on a definite upswing so the social media negativity is interesting.

Then, there are the Baltimore Ravens.

They have been consistently good and a playoff team as well as a two-time Super Bowl Champion so what could be the cause of this?

Maybe it has to do with Lamar Jackson and all that is going on between him and the Ravens in terms of his contract extension.

Happiest Fans On Social Media

According to this survey, the happiest fans on social media are the Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

This could be because the Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence era is already looking very promising.

It also could be because Urban Meyer is long gone or because the majority of those fans live in the Sunshine State and are generally happier because of the weather.