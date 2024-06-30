Five Europeans traded on second day of NHL Draft

The second day of the 2024 National Hockey League Draft took place on Saturday in Las Vegas. Even though there were players drafted, there were several trades. Among the players traded were five notable Europeans. Let’s review those who were dealt.

Mikhail Sergachev

The defenseman from Nizhnekamsk, Russia was traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Utah Hockey Club for defenseman J.J. Moser of Biel, Switzerland, center prospect Conor Geekie of Strathclair, Manitoba, a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (Lightning select left winger Noah Steen of Oslo, Norway).

Sergachev is joining his third NHL team. He was previously with the Montreal Canadiens (2016-17), and the Lightning (2017 to 2024). A two-time Stanley Cup champion with Tampa Bay (2020 and 2021), this past season, Sergachev had two goals and 17 assists for 19 points in 34 games. He was a -16 with seven power play assists, 53 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots, 36 hits, seven takeaways, and 18 giveaways.

Sergachev’s two goals came in Lightning wins. The first came in a 4-2 Lightning win over the Chicago Blackhawks on November 16. Sergachev scored from Brayden Point of Calgary, Alberta and Steven Stamkos of Markham, Ontario, which put the Lightning up 2-1 at the time. The second came in a 6-4 Lightning win over the Edmonton Oilers on November 18. Sergachev scored from Nick Paul of Mississauga, Ontario with 55 seconds left into an empty net.

J.J. Moser

Moser has played the last three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. In 2023-24 he had five goals and 21 assists for 26 points in 80 games. Moser was a -5 with 35 penalty minutes, three power play points, two shorthanded points, 77 shots on goal, 112 blocked shots, 99 hits, 21 takeaways, and 35 giveaways.

Jakub Lauko

Lauko, a centre from Prague, Czech Republic, was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Minnesota Wild with a fourth round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (Wild select defenseman Aron Kiviharju of Esbjerg, Denmark) for center Vinni Lettieri of Excelsior, Minnesota and a fourth round pick in the NHL Draft (Bruins select defenseman Elliott Groenewold of Bellows Falls. Vermont).

In 2023-24, Lauko had two goals and eight assists for 10 points. He was a -3 with 32 penalty minutes, 43 shots on goal, seven faceoff wins, 24 blocked shots, 176 hits, 14 takeaways, and eight giveaways. Lauko has spent the last two seasons with the Bruins.

Lauko’s two goals came in Bruins wins. The first came on January 18 in a 5-2 Bruins win over the Colorado Avalanche. Lauko put the Bruins up 2-0 from Morgan Geekie of Strathclair, Manitoba and defenseman Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden at 4:58 of the first period. The second came on January 22 in a 4-1 Bruins win over the Winnipeg Jets. Lauko scored from Trent Frederic of St. Louis, Missouri and Geekie at 2:20 of the first period to open the scoring.

Alexander Holtz

Holtz, a right winger from Stockholm, Sweden, was traded from the New Jersey Devils to the Vegas Golden Knights with goaltender Akira Schmid of Nesslau, Switzerland for a third round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and centre Paul Cotter of Canton, Michigan.

Holtz, who has spent the last three seasons with the Devils, had 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points in 82 games. He was a -15 with 14 penalty minutes, two power-play points, three game-winning goals, 122 shots on goal, eight faceoff wins, 17 blocked shots, 44 hits, 10 takeaways, and 21 giveaways.

Akira Schmid

Schmid has spent the last three seasons with the Devils. In 2023-24, he had a record of five wins, nine regulation losses, and one loss in extra time. Schmid has a goals against average of 3.15 and a save percentage of .895.