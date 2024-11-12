Flames winger Anthony Mantha out for the season with ACL injury

Calgary Flames right winger Anthony Mantha of Longueuil, Quebec will be out for the remainder of the 2024-25 National Hockey League regular season. Mantha injured his anterior cruciate ligament and will not be available to play any more hockey until the 2025-26 season.

How did Mantha suffer the injury?

Mantha received a body check from Montreal Canadiens rookie left winger Emil Heineman of Leksand, Sweden on November 5. Mantha then fell into the boards and did serious damage to his knee. The Flames went on to win the game in overtime 3-2.

Playing in front of his grandfather

Mantha was playing for the Flames in Montreal in front of his grandfather Andre Pronovost of Shawinigan Falls, Quebec. Pronovost was a left winger, who was an All-Star and Stanley Cup champion for four consecutive seasons from 1957 to 1960 with the Montreal Canadiens. He had 94 goals and 104 assists for 198 points in 557 NHL games with the Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota North Stars from 1956 to 1968.

Mantha’s 2024-25 statistics

In 13 games for the Flames this season (his first in Calgary after signing as a free agent), Mantha had four goals and three assists for seven points in 13 games. He was a +6 with 11 penalty minutes, one power-play point, one shorthanded point, one game-winning goal, 15 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, eight blocked shots, 16 hits, three takeaways, and seven giveaways.

The shorthanded point was an unassisted shorthanded goal in a 6-5 Flames win over the Vancouver Canucks in the Flames’s season opener on October 9. Mantha actually scored the first Flames goal of the season and put the Flames on the scoreboard at 15:49 of the first period after Calgary trailed Vancouver 3-0.

Mantha’s game-winning goal came on October 13 in a 4-1 Flames win over the Edmonton Oilers. He scored from Martin Pospisil of Zvolen, Slovakia and defenseman Rasmus Andersson of Malmo, Sweden at 7:06 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie and put the Flames up 2-1.