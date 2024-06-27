Former NHL left winger Sergei Berezin dies at age 52

Former National Hockey League left winger Sergei Berezin of Voskresensk, Russia passed away on Wednesday at the age of 52 of an undisclosed reason according to Justin Tasch of the New York Post. Berezin played seven seasons in the NHL from 1996 to 2003. He was with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1996 to 2001, the Phoenix Coyotes from 2001 to 2002, the Montreal Canadiens in 2002, the Chicago Blackhawks from 2002 to 2003, and the Washington Capitals in 2003.

Berezin’s NHL Regular Season Career Statistics

Berezin had 160 goals and 126 assists for 286 points in 502 NHL regular season games. He was a +29 with 54 penalty minutes, 64 power-play points, two shorthanded points, 23 game-winning goals. and 1503 shots on goal.

Berezin’s NHL Playoff Statistics

Berezin had 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 52 games. He was a +3 with six penalty minutes, three power-play goals, five game-winning goals, and 152 shots on goal. Berezin’s most memorable game-winning goal in overtime came on May 13, 1999. In game four of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Berezin scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 Maple Leafs win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at 2:18 of extra time. Garry Valk of Edmonton, Alberta and defenseman Tomas Kaberle of Rakovnik, Czech Republic picked up the assists. At the time, the Maple Leafs tied the best out of seven series at two games apiece.

1996-97 All-Rookie Team

In his first season in the NHL, Berezin was on the All-Rookie Team. Berezin had 25 goals and 16 assists for 41 points in 73 games. He was a -3 with two penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, two game-winning goals, and 177 shots on goal. The other five players on the 1996-97 NHL All-Rookie Team were St. Louis Blues right winger Jim Campbell of Worcester, Massachusetts, Hall of Famer and Calgary Flames right winger Jarome Iginla of Edmonton, Alberta, New York Islanders defenseman Bryan Berard of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Janne Niinimaa of Raahe, Finland, and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Patrick Lalime of St-Bonaventure, Quebec.

Berezin’s first NHL regular season game-winning goal came on December 17, 1996 in a 6-3 Maple Leafs win over the San Jose Sharks. Berezin scored from Hall of Fame centre Mats Sundin of Bromma, Sweden, and defenseman Matt Martin of Harnden, Connecticut at the 32 second mark of the third period. At the time, the Maple Leafs took a 4-3 lead. Berezin’s second NHL regular season game-winning goal came on April 2, 1997 in a 3-1 Maple Leafs win over the Florida Panthers. Berezin put the Maple Leafs up 2-0 at 17:05 of the first period from defenseman Jason Smith of Calgary, Alberta and Sundin.