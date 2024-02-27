How to Watch UFC Vegas 87: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Vegas 87 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by one of the two heavy hitters in the heavyweight division when No. 12 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on undefeated prospect Shail Gaziev. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 87 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC kicks off March with a stacked fight night event with two heavy hitters in the heavyweight division when No. 12 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on undefeated prospect Shail Gaziev. Rozenstruik is looking to get back into the win column after losing via first-round rear-naked choke to Jailton Almeida in his last fight. Meanwhile, Gaziev will be looking to continue his winning ways after he burst onto the scene with an absolutely dominant performance in his UFC debut knocking out Martin Buday in the second round. A win of either one of these two heavyweight can push them into contention in the very weak heavyweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the light heavyweight division between two surging prospects, the undefeated Vitro Petrino and the Aussie Tyson Pedro. Petrino has now won all three of his fights in the UFC after he secured his contract with a vicious knockout on the Contender Series. He will be looking to make it 11 straight wins when he takes on powerful striker Tyson Pedro. Pedro hit a bit of a rough patch dropping back-to-back fights in 2018 but after a four-year layoff he has now won three out of his last four and will be looking for his biggest win to date when he attempts to stop the hype train Vitor Petrino this weekend at UFC Vegas 87. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC Vegas 87 event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

🥊 UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev 📅 Date: Saturday, March 3, 2024

Saturday, March 3, 2024 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Rozenstruik 13-5 | Gaziev 12-0

Rozenstruik 13-5 | Gaziev 12-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Rozenstruik (+125) | Gaziev (-145)

UFC Vegas 87 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 87 fight card has been released with Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the middleweight division between Eryk Anders and Jamie Pickett. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the bantamweight division between the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov and the debut of Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Almakhan.

Then we have a great fight in the flyweight division between two ranked competitors No. 9 ranked Matt Schnell and No. 12 ranked Steve Erceg. Up after that, is the featured fight on the main card which is another flyweight fight between two ranked opposition with No. 7 ranked Alex Perez and the surging undefeated flyweight prospect and No. 8 ranked Muhammad Mokaev.

UFC Vegas 87 Main Card (ESPN+ 7 P.M. ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro

Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan

UFC Vegas 87 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 P.M. ET)

Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Cláudio Ribeiro

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopai

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Ľudovít Klein vs. AJ Cunningham