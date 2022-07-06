Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul Cancels Next Fight vs Tommy Fury, to Announce New Opponent

Gia Nguyen
Jake Paul has announced that his next fight vs Tommy Fury has been cancelled. Paul recently issued an ultimatum to Fury after the British fighter had difficulty entering into the United States. Jake Paul’s new opponent for the main event fight on August 6th, 2022 at Madison Square Garden is expected to be announced on Thursday. Read on to find out what Paul had to say when cancelling the fight vs Fury.

Jake Paul Cancels Next Fight vs Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has finally had enough with British fighter Tommy Fury.

Paul had this to say on social media when cancelling the fight:

“Fury’s received a termination notice. Second time in a row he has pulled out.”

Jake Paul Sets Announcement Date for Next Opponent

This is the second time that a bout between Paul and Fury has fallen through. Fury withdrew from his original fight against Paul in December 2021 after getting injured during training.

This time around, Paul repeatedly called out Fury for his antics but the fight still failed to materialize.

While the former YouTube boxer is cancelling his fight vs Fury, he intends on replacing him with a new opponent.

According to Paul’s Twitter account, an announcement will be coming on Thursday.

Who Will Jake Paul Fight Next?

This will be the second time in a row that Paul has been forced to find a replacement fighter and fight his opponent on short notice.

Paul had the following to say about why the fight wasn’t able to come to fruition.

 

For now, it seems like Paul has moved on and will find a new opponent for his main event match on Aug. 6. UFC fighter Nate Diaz, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, and Hasim Rahman Jr. are all potential replacement fighters.

According to BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites, Paul would be a +170 underdog if he stepped in the boxing ring versus Diaz. However, as of now, Hasim Rahman Jr. appears to be the most likely opponent.

Check back for an announcement tomorrow to view who Jake Paul will fight next.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
