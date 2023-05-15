Professional golfer Jason Day returned to the winner’s circle with a victory this past weekend’s 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. Day is off to a great start in 2023 and will look to keep it rolling at the PGA Championship. Let’s take a look at Jason Day’s net worth, career earnings, PGA Tour ranking, wife, caddie, and more.

Jason Day’s Net Worth

What a week at @attbyronnelson 🏆 To close it out with a round like today and on Mother’s Day made it very special! Thank you to all the fans, volunteers, and those that have been with me on this ride back to the winners circle. pic.twitter.com/xxneAmrMwe — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) May 15, 2023

Though undisclosed, estimates put Day’s net worth around $55 million.

After winning the Byron Nelson, Day won $1,700,000 from the $9.5 million purse. It’s Day’s biggest paycheck since the 2016 Players Championship.

Day has had corporate sponsorships with several well-known companies, including TaylorMade, Adidas, Full Swing, Lexus, and Rolex.

Day also has a lucrative apparel deal with Nike.

Jason Day’s Career Earnings

After Sunday’s victory, Day’s career earnings crossed the $55 million threshold with $55,743,620.

The 35-year-old Australian is ninth all-time on the PGA Career Money List. Day is less than $2 million shy of Matt Kuchar, who sits in eighth place at $57 million.

Jason Day’s PGA Tour Ranking & Wins

Day is now No. 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The victory on Sunday catapulted Day 15 spots to No. 20.

In 326 events, Day has made 250 cuts, winning 13 times, with the Byron Nelson serving as his first win since 2018.

As a tour member since 2008, Day has had 90 top-10 finishes, 54 top-5 finishes, six third-place finishes, and 10 runner-ups.

Day’s lone major victory came in the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Jason Day’s Wife

Day married Ellie Harvey in 2009. Together, the couple has four children.

The Day family resides in Westerville, Ohio.

Jason Day’s Caddie

At the moment, Day’s caddie is Luke Reardon, who has been on the bag since 2017. Reardon was Day’s high school roommate.

Day’s longtime caddie was Colin Swatton, his coach at Kooralbyn International School in Australia. The two split in 2017.

Golf Betting Guides 2023