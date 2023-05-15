PGA

Jason Day Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Ranking, Wife, And Caddie

Dan Girolamo
Jason Day poses with the winner's trophy.

Professional golfer Jason Day returned to the winner’s circle with a victory this past weekend’s 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. Day is off to a great start in 2023 and will look to keep it rolling at the PGA Championship. Let’s take a look at Jason Day’s net worth, career earnings, PGA Tour ranking, wife, caddie, and more.

Jason Day’s Net Worth

Though undisclosed, estimates put Day’s net worth around $55 million.

After winning the Byron Nelson, Day won $1,700,000 from the $9.5 million purse. It’s Day’s biggest paycheck since the 2016 Players Championship.

Day has had corporate sponsorships with several well-known companies, including TaylorMade, Adidas, Full Swing, Lexus, and Rolex.

Day also has a lucrative apparel deal with Nike.

Jason Day’s Career Earnings

After Sunday’s victory, Day’s career earnings crossed the $55 million threshold with $55,743,620.

The 35-year-old Australian is ninth all-time on the PGA Career Money List. Day is less than $2 million shy of Matt Kuchar, who sits in eighth place at $57 million.

Jason Day’s PGA Tour Ranking & Wins

Day is now No. 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The victory on Sunday catapulted Day 15 spots to No. 20.

In 326 events, Day has made 250 cuts, winning 13 times, with the Byron Nelson serving as his first win since 2018.

As a tour member since 2008, Day has had 90 top-10 finishes, 54 top-5 finishes, six third-place finishes, and 10 runner-ups.

Day’s lone major victory came in the 2015 PGA Championship at  Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Jason Day’s Wife

Day married Ellie Harvey in 2009. Together, the couple has four children.

The Day family resides in Westerville, Ohio.

Jason Day’s Caddie

At the moment, Day’s caddie is Luke Reardon, who has been on the bag since 2017. Reardon was Day’s high school roommate.

Day’s longtime caddie was Colin Swatton, his coach at Kooralbyn International School in Australia. The two split in 2017.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
