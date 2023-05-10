The PGA Tour is taking a break from elevated events and hosting the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch to cool off before the upcoming PGA Championship. Although the purse for the tournament is only $9.5 million, which is relatively modest compared to other events, it has increased by 4.4 percent this year.

This week’s event is expected to feature a weaker field compared to other PGA Tour tournaments. Nevertheless, some big names such as Scottie Scheffler, a Texas native, are participating in the event. The players will aim to find their rhythm ahead of the PGA Championship, which is just around the corner.

In 2023, the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson will receive $1,700,000 from the $9.5 million purse. Although this may not seem like a huge prize, the event is an important opportunity for players to prepare themselves for the upcoming major tournament.

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has been a part of the PGA Tour since 1944 and is organized by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. This tournament is one of the two events on the Tour that takes place in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex region.

The proximity to Dallas typically attracts native Texans to participate in the event, which is why players like Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are likely to compete in the tournament before the PGA Championship. Additionally, the AT&T Byron Nelson is one of the few tournaments named after a player, similar to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Although AT&T Byron Nelson was not selected as an elevated event this year, the purse has been increased by 4.4 percent to a total of $9.5 million.

Using the standard PGA Tour payout structure of 18 percent, the winner of the tournament will take home $1.71 million.

Position Prize Money 1 $1,710,000 2 $1,035,500 3 $655,500 4 $465,500 5 $389,500 6 $344,375 7 $320,625 8 $296,875 9 $277,875 10 $258,875 11 $239,875 12 $220,875 13 $201,875 14 $182,875 15 $173,375 16 $163,875 17 $154,375 18 $144,875 19 $135,375 20 $125,875 21 $116,375 22 $106,875 23 $99,275 24 $91,675 25 $84,075 26 $76,475 27 $73,625 28 $70,775 29 $67,925 30 $65,075 31 $62,225 32 $59,375 33 $56,525 34 $54,150 35 $51,775 36 $49,400 37 $47,025 38 $45,125 39 $43,225 40 $41,325 41 $39,425 42 $37,525 43 $35,625 44 $33,725 45 $31,825 46 $29,925 47 $28,025 48 $26,505 49 $25,175 50 $24,415 51 $23,845 52 $23,275 53 22,895 54 $22,515 55 $22,325 56 $22,135 57 $21,945 58 $21,755 59 $21,565 60 $21,375 61 $21,185 62 $20,995 63 $20,805 64 $20,615 65 $20,425

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Purse Increases 4.4% Compared to 2022

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has seen a consistent increase in its purse since its inception in 1944. After officially changing its name to AT&T Byron Nelson in 2015, the purse has continued to grow, with an increase of $200,000 or more every year.

Currently, the tournament’s purse is valued at $9.5 million, which is a testament to its growth and popularity. The winner of the tournament can expect to take home an estimated $1.71 million, which is an impressive amount.

Overall, the AT&T Byron Nelson is a significant event on the PGA Tour and continues to attract top players despite not being an elevated event this year. With its strong history and steady growth in prize money, it is likely to remain a prominent fixture on the PGA Tour for years to come.

Year Winner Purse (US$) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 9,500,000 1,710,000 2022 Lee Kyoung-hoon (2) 9,100,000 1,638,000 2021 Lee Kyoung-hoon 8,100,000 1,458,000 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Kang Sung-hoon 7,900,000 1,422,000 2018 Aaron Wise 7,700,000 1,386,000 2017 Billy Horschel 7,500,000 1,350,000 2,016 Sergio García (2) 7,300,000 1,314,000 2,015 Steven Bowditch 7,100,000 1,278,000

