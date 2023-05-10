Golf News and Rumors

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 4.4%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.71M

The PGA Tour is taking a break from elevated events and hosting the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch to cool off before the upcoming PGA Championship. Although the purse for the tournament is only $9.5 million, which is relatively modest compared to other events, it has increased by 4.4 percent this year.

This week’s event is expected to feature a weaker field compared to other PGA Tour tournaments. Nevertheless, some big names such as Scottie Scheffler, a Texas native, are participating in the event. The players will aim to find their rhythm ahead of the PGA Championship, which is just around the corner.

In 2023, the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson will receive $1,700,000 from the $9.5 million purse. Although this may not seem like a huge prize, the event is an important opportunity for players to prepare themselves for the upcoming major tournament.

Scroll down for a breakdown of the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 purse and payouts.

The AT&T Byron Nelson 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has been a part of the PGA Tour since 1944 and is organized by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. This tournament is one of the two events on the Tour that takes place in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex region.

The proximity to Dallas typically attracts native Texans to participate in the event, which is why players like Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are likely to compete in the tournament before the PGA Championship. Additionally, the AT&T Byron Nelson is one of the few tournaments named after a player, similar to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Although AT&T Byron Nelson was not selected as an elevated event this year, the purse has been increased by 4.4 percent to a total of $9.5 million.

Using the standard PGA Tour payout structure of 18 percent, the winner of the tournament will take home $1.71 million.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of The AT&T Byron Nelson purse, prize money, and payouts.

Position Prize Money
1 $1,710,000
2 $1,035,500
3 $655,500
4 $465,500
5 $389,500
6 $344,375
7 $320,625
8 $296,875
9 $277,875
10 $258,875
11 $239,875
12 $220,875
13 $201,875
14 $182,875
15 $173,375
16 $163,875
17 $154,375
18 $144,875
19 $135,375
20 $125,875
21 $116,375
22 $106,875
23 $99,275
24 $91,675
25 $84,075
26 $76,475
27 $73,625
28 $70,775
29 $67,925
30 $65,075
31 $62,225
32 $59,375
33 $56,525
34 $54,150
35 $51,775
36 $49,400
37 $47,025
38 $45,125
39 $43,225
40 $41,325
41 $39,425
42 $37,525
43 $35,625
44 $33,725
45 $31,825
46 $29,925
47 $28,025
48 $26,505
49 $25,175
50 $24,415
51 $23,845
52 $23,275
53 22,895
54 $22,515
55 $22,325
56 $22,135
57 $21,945
58 $21,755
59 $21,565
60 $21,375
61 $21,185
62 $20,995
63 $20,805
64 $20,615
65 $20,425

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Purse Increases 4.4% Compared to 2022

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has seen a consistent increase in its purse since its inception in 1944. After officially changing its name to AT&T Byron Nelson in 2015, the purse has continued to grow, with an increase of $200,000 or more every year.

Currently, the tournament’s purse is valued at $9.5 million, which is a testament to its growth and popularity. The winner of the tournament can expect to take home an estimated $1.71 million, which is an impressive amount.

Overall, the AT&T Byron Nelson is a significant event on the PGA Tour and continues to attract top players despite not being an elevated event this year. With its strong history and steady growth in prize money, it is likely to remain a prominent fixture on the PGA Tour for years to come.

Check out the AT&T Byron Nelson purse history below.

Year Winner Purse

(US$)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 9,500,000 1,710,000
2022 Lee Kyoung-hoon (2) 9,100,000 1,638,000
2021 Lee Kyoung-hoon 8,100,000 1,458,000
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Kang Sung-hoon 7,900,000 1,422,000
2018 Aaron Wise 7,700,000 1,386,000
2017 Billy Horschel 7,500,000 1,350,000
2,016 Sergio García (2) 7,300,000 1,314,000
2,015 Steven Bowditch 7,100,000 1,278,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023

