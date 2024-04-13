2024 Masters Round Three Live Updates

Round three coverage of the 2024 Masters is now underway. Here is a live log for the first major of the year.

3 PM ET–After round two, the leaderboard had Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa at -6….Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard at -4, American Collin Morikawa and Australian Cameron Davis at -3….

3:01 PM ET–Now the leaderboard is as follows: Scheffler -7, DeChambeau and Homa -6, Morikawa -5, Cameron Davis and Ryan Fox of New Zealand -4; Hojgaard has dropped a stroke and is now at -3…

3:06 PM ET–Great start for the two-time major champion Collin Morikawa of Los Angeles…has birdied the first three holes and has gone from -3 to -6…Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open…

3:18 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the third hole with an impressive shot…improves to -8…

3:29 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the fourth and drops to -7…Morikawa, DeChambeau and Homa are one back at -6, Fox, Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, Davis and Nicolai Hojgaard are at -4 and three back of Scheffler…

3:29 PM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the third to drop to -5…

3:40 PM ET–2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry eagles the 14th hole from 118 yards…first eagle on the 14th at the Masters in eight years…

3:43 PM ET–Morikawa bogeys the sixth and drops to -5…