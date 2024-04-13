Golf News and Rumors

2024 Masters Round Three Live Updates

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season PGA Tour Earnings Record

Round three coverage of the 2024 Masters is now underway. Here is a live log for the first major of the year.

3 PM ET–After round two, the leaderboard had Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa at -6….Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard at -4, American Collin Morikawa and Australian Cameron Davis at -3….

3:01 PM ET–Now the leaderboard is as follows: Scheffler -7, DeChambeau and Homa -6, Morikawa -5, Cameron Davis and Ryan Fox of New Zealand -4; Hojgaard has dropped a stroke and is now at -3…

3:06 PM ET–Great start for the two-time major champion Collin Morikawa of Los Angeles…has birdied the first three holes and has gone from -3 to -6…Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open…

3:18 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the third hole with an impressive shot…improves to -8…

3:29 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the fourth and drops to -7…Morikawa, DeChambeau and Homa are one back at -6, Fox, Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, Davis and Nicolai Hojgaard are at -4 and three back of Scheffler…

3:29 PM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the third to drop to -5…

3:40 PM ET–2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry eagles the 14th hole from 118 yards…first eagle on the 14th at the Masters in eight years…

3:43 PM ET–Morikawa bogeys the sixth and drops to -5…

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods tees off on No. 4

Masters: Tiger Woods Sets Record With 24th Straight Made Cut

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final round
2024 Masters Round Two Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_23000746_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates in completion of first round of 2024 Masters
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
The Masters
2024 Masters Round One Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 11 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler Becomes First Back-To-Back PGA Tour Player of the Year Since Tiger Woods
Five storylines heading into the 2024 Masters
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 11 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods waits to putt on no. 13 during a practice round for the Masters Tournament
Will Tiger Woods Play In The 2024 Masters?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 8 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Happy Gilmore Sequel Reportedly In Development
Happy Gilmore Sequel Reportedly In Development
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top