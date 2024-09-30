X reacts to the United States winning 2024 Presidents Cup

Golf News and Rumors

The United States won the 2024 Presidents Cup on Sunday from the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada. They defeated the International Team 18.5 to 11.5 over the four days of competition. Here was the reaction on X.

The United States have dominated the Presidents Cups over the years. This was the 15th Presidents Cup all-time. The Americans have won 13 times, the International Team has won once, and the 2003 tournament in George, South Africa was tied at 17.

A key shot made in the tournament was by Patrick Cantlay of Long Beach, California, to finish up action on Saturday. In near darkness, as the event was delayed on Saturday because of morning fog, Cantlay made a key 17 foot birdie putt to win the United States the hole, and take a commanding 11-7 lead heading into Sunday’s singles action. At the time, the four point lead seemed insurmountable for the International Team, considering that every golfer on the International side in singles action was ranked lower in the Official World Golf rankings than their American opponent.

Another key part of the aforementioned video occurred after Si Woo Kim missed his putt to tie the match. That is when Wyndham Clark did a nighty-night cheer, mocking Kim, who did the same cheer on Friday after making a key putt for the International Team. Stephen Curry was the first athlete to do the nighty-night cheer, in the dying moments of the United States’s 98-87 win over France in the gold medal game in men’s basketball at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

American assistant captain Kevin Kisner apparently promised he would celebrate with his shirt off if Max Homa made a shot from the fairway. Homa recorded a score of eagle on the first hole in Sunday’s singles match against Canadian Mackenzie Hughes from 102 yards.

The Americans received support from two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas of Louisville. Thomas was on the American teams that won the Presidents Cup in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

