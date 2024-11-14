LIV to expand to Indiana and South Korea

The LIV announced its 2025 golf schedule on Wednesday, and there will be two new events in South Korea and Indianapolis. There will be 11 events at this time. That is a decrease from the 14 events in 2024.

Details about the new locations

The LIV event in Incheon, South Korea will take place from May 2 to 4, 2025. It is at a course the great Jack Nicklaus designed. Incheon hosted one of the closest Presidents Cups of all-time. In 2015, the United States won 15.5 to 14.5. Meanwhile, the course in Indiana that is being used from August 15-17, 2025 is The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield. According to Jake Allen of the Indianapolis Star, the LIV event in Indianapolis is expected to generate between $21 to $29 million to the region.

Where else will the LIV be in 2025?

There will be nine other events. Golf fans are still awaiting the location for the LIV Team Championship, which is expected to take place some time in September on an American golf course. Last year it was in the ninth month of the year in Dallas, Texas.

The eight other locations announced are Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (February 6 to 8), Adelaide, Australia (February 14 to 16), Hong Kong (March 7 to 9), Singapore (March 14 to 16), Dallas (June 27 to 29), Andalucia, Spain (July 11 to 13), Rocester, England (July 25 to 27), and Chicago, Illinois (August 8 to 10). One interesting note here is that Dallas is still on the schedule, but will not host the Team Championship. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will host for the fourth straight year, but the event will be in Riyadh instead of Jeddah. Riyadh just finished hosting the WTA Finals, which was won by American Coco Gauff. The LIV continues to be backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

It is interesting that only four American golf courses are scheduled at this time. That is a drop from five events in 2022, eight events in 2023, and seven events in 2024.