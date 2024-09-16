X reacts to Tiger Woods having back surgery

According to Golf Australia, Tiger Woods of Cypress, California, who is the greatest golfer in the last quarter of a century, has had back surgery. This is the reaction at this time from X.

Tiger announced yesterday that he has undergone another back surgery. 😔 His recent procedure joins a long list of ailments: https://t.co/zPKhglOhSx pic.twitter.com/EaAuzFDjp4 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) September 14, 2024

Golf Digest takes a look at all of the injuries Woods has had. They include ailments to his wrist, knees, and legs. Woods’s first surgery came in December of 1994 when he had scar tissue and two tumours removed from his left knee. At the time he was attending Stanford University. That was followed by a removal of cysts around his anterior cruciate ligament (2002), ruptured ACL (2007), left knee surgery (2008), stress fractures in his tibia that required reconstructive surgery (2008), right Achilles injury while running (2008), tightness on his right side (2010), sprained Achilles from a shot under the Eisenhower tree at the Masters (2011), MCL sprain (2011), left Achilles injury which forced him to be carted off the course at the World Golf Championship in Miami (2012), elbow injury (2013), stiff neck from a bad night sleep (2013), back surgery which caused long term pain over the next three years (2014), neck strain (2019), oblique strain (2019), fifth knee surgery (2019), fifth back surgery (2021), and right ankle surgery (2023). However, golf digest does not discuss the ankle surgery sustained from the serious 2021 car accident in California.

Tiger Woods plans to return to the golf course, but when that will be remains unclear.

Full story: https://t.co/gwtCAUUBBy pic.twitter.com/Cq8BGLsvXG — Australian Golf Digest (@GolfDigestAU) September 13, 2024

Tiger Woods has made it clear he has no plans to retire. When he returns, we do not know.

Tiger Woods has undergone another surgery on his back. According to a statement, the surgery was deemed to be successful.https://t.co/Ohhqq2ZE6b — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) September 15, 2024

The recent surgery has been successful. With half a dozen surgeries on his back in his career, one needs to ask if he will ever play competitive golf at a high level again.

Tiger has latest back surgery, eyes return to golf: Tiger Woods had yet another surgery on his lower back in hopes of relieving some of the spasms he experienced this year. https://t.co/Y1gVDqX6yq pic.twitter.com/0iLItwKPIR — JPDAILYSPORTS (@JCPGATA) September 13, 2024

In the last year, Woods has tried to compete, but has experienced significant pain. He withdrew from the Genesis Open, finished in 60th place at the Masters (+16), missed the cut at the PGA Championship (+7), at the United States Open (+7), and at the British Open (+14).