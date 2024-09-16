Golf News and Rumors

X reacts to Tiger Woods having back surgery

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Could Tiger Woods Be Joining Greyson Clothiers After Leaving Nike?

According to Golf Australia, Tiger Woods of Cypress, California, who is the greatest golfer in the last quarter of a century, has had back surgery. This is the reaction at this time from X.

Golf Digest takes a look at all of the injuries Woods has had. They include ailments to his wrist, knees, and legs. Woods’s first surgery came in December of 1994 when he had scar tissue and two tumours removed from his left knee. At the time he was attending Stanford University. That was followed by a removal of cysts around his anterior cruciate ligament (2002), ruptured ACL (2007), left knee surgery (2008), stress fractures in his tibia that required reconstructive surgery (2008), right Achilles injury while running (2008), tightness on his right side (2010), sprained Achilles from a shot under the Eisenhower tree at the Masters (2011), MCL sprain (2011), left Achilles injury which forced him to be carted off the course at the World Golf Championship in Miami (2012), elbow injury (2013), stiff neck from a bad night sleep (2013), back surgery which caused long term pain over the next three years (2014), neck strain (2019), oblique strain (2019), fifth knee surgery (2019), fifth back surgery (2021), and right ankle surgery (2023). However, golf digest does not discuss the ankle surgery sustained from the serious 2021 car accident in California.

Tiger Woods has made it clear he has no plans to retire. When he returns, we do not know.

The recent surgery has been successful. With half a dozen surgeries on his back in his career, one needs to ask if he will ever play competitive golf at a high level again.

In the last year, Woods has tried to compete, but has experienced significant pain. He withdrew from the Genesis Open, finished in 60th place at the Masters (+16), missed the cut at the PGA Championship (+7), at the United States Open (+7), and at the British Open (+14).

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Could Tiger Woods Be Joining Greyson Clothiers After Leaving Nike?

X reacts to Tiger Woods having back surgery

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  52min
Golf News and Rumors
Celine Boutier (Keith Allison, Wikimedia Commons)
Five must see moments from Day 13 of 2024 Olympic Games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 8 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler
X reacts to Scottie Scheffler winning men’s golf Olympic gold
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 4 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Simone Biles
Five must see moments on day six of the 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 1 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Memorial Tournament 2023: Billy Horschel Opens Up About Struggles on PGA Tour After Round 1
Live Updates Round Four of the 2024 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 21 2024
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round
Live updates round three of 2024 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 20 2024
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round
Live updates round two of the 2024 British Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top