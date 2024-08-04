Golf News and Rumors

X reacts to Scottie Scheffler winning men's golf Olympic gold

Jeremy Freeborn
Scottie Scheffler became the second American ever to win a gold medal in men’s golf at the Olympic Games on Sunday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He accomplished the feat by posting a four round score of -19. It has been a sensational season for Scheffler. Let’s take a look at the reaction on X.

You have to realize that Scheffler was four strokes back of leaders Jon Rahm of Spain and Xander Schauffele of the United States before his amazing fourth round. His other six wins this year were the Masters, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, RBC Heritage, Memorial and Travelers Championship.

Here is a picture of all the jackets, awards and the Olympic gold medal that Scheffler has won in 2024. The red plaid jacket came when Scheffler won the RBC Heritage in April. On a Monday finish due to inclement weather in South Carolina, Scheffler posted a four-round score and beat American Sahith Theegala by three strokes.

The $37,000 will come from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The $37,000 is being presented to every American Olympic gold medalist. I wonder what former International Olympic Committee President Avery Brundage’s reaction would have been if he heard that the USOC was giving that financial amount to all American Olympic champions.

Scheffler is the clear world number one at the moment. He has an average of 17.704 points, and 781.89693 total points. Xander Schauffele of the United States, who is the British Open champion, PGA Championship winner, reigning Olympic gold medalist from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, and the round three leader of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, has an average of 11.0424 points and 474.82133 total points.

Scheffler is the fifth American to win an Olympic gold medal in tennis. He followed Charles Sands of New York (1900 Olympic Games in Paris), Margaret Abbott of Chicago, Illinois (1900 Olympic Games in Paris), Nelly Korda of Bradenton, Florida (2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021) and Schauffele of San Diego, California (2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021).

Golf News and Rumors Olympics
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
