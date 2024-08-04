X reacts to Scottie Scheffler winning men’s golf Olympic gold

Scottie Scheffler became the second American ever to win a gold medal in men’s golf at the Olympic Games on Sunday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He accomplished the feat by posting a four round score of -19. It has been a sensational season for Scheffler. Let’s take a look at the reaction on X.

🥇 Scottie Scheffler fires an electric 9-under 62 on Sunday to win the #Gold at the #OlympicGames 7th win of the season and feels almost like a major. Absolute insane work from the World No. 1 to grind that win out From just a kid born in my hometown of Ridgewood NJ to a… pic.twitter.com/tLnCC7cbuN — TrackingScheffler (@SchefflerLegion) August 4, 2024

You have to realize that Scheffler was four strokes back of leaders Jon Rahm of Spain and Xander Schauffele of the United States before his amazing fourth round. His other six wins this year were the Masters, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, RBC Heritage, Memorial and Travelers Championship.

2024 has been good to Scottie Scheffler 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4eCLb4XzxG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 4, 2024

Here is a picture of all the jackets, awards and the Olympic gold medal that Scheffler has won in 2024. The red plaid jacket came when Scheffler won the RBC Heritage in April. On a Monday finish due to inclement weather in South Carolina, Scheffler posted a four-round score and beat American Sahith Theegala by three strokes.

Scottie Scheffler had earned $28 million playing golf this season. And smiled. Today he made barely $37,000. And sobbed. Some things don’t have a dollar amount.🥇#ParisOlympics https://t.co/qEqtQTxuLD — Grant Boone (@grantboone) August 4, 2024

The $37,000 will come from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The $37,000 is being presented to every American Olympic gold medalist. I wonder what former International Olympic Committee President Avery Brundage’s reaction would have been if he heard that the USOC was giving that financial amount to all American Olympic champions.

Scottie Scheffler: the best golfer on the planet, a gold medal winner, and a very proud American.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qzAeXhhTzD — OutKick (@Outkick) August 4, 2024

Scheffler is the clear world number one at the moment. He has an average of 17.704 points, and 781.89693 total points. Xander Schauffele of the United States, who is the British Open champion, PGA Championship winner, reigning Olympic gold medalist from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, and the round three leader of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, has an average of 11.0424 points and 474.82133 total points.

An American athlete who cries when they hear the national anthem. Scottie Scheffler is all class pic.twitter.com/YxUV8V82CG — PGA/LIV Hot Takes (@PGALIVHotTakes) August 4, 2024

Scheffler is the fifth American to win an Olympic gold medal in tennis. He followed Charles Sands of New York (1900 Olympic Games in Paris), Margaret Abbott of Chicago, Illinois (1900 Olympic Games in Paris), Nelly Korda of Bradenton, Florida (2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021) and Schauffele of San Diego, California (2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021).