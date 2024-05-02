Will Tiger Woods Play In The 2024 U.S. Open?

Tiger Woods will play in the 2024 U.S. Open. Woods has accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association (USGA) to play in the 124th U.S. Open Championship.

“The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods,” USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer said. “From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee.”

Tiger's headed to Pinehurst 🐅 pic.twitter.com/mAFtL45gtb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 2, 2024

Woods is a three-time U.S. Open champion, with victories in 2000, 2002, and 2008. While Woods has lifetime exemptions to The Masters and PGA Championship, Woods’ exemption to the U.S. Open expired in 2023.

With the special exemption, Woods will play in the 124th U.S. Open Championship, set to take place from June 13–16 at the Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2 in North Carolina.

“The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career,” said Woods. “I’m honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

Woods is tied with Bobby Jones for the most USGA titles with nine. Woods has won three U.S. Opens, three U.S. Junior Amateurs, and three U.S. Amateurs.

During the 2005 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, Woods finished in second place, losing by two strokes to Michael Campbell.

The 2024 U.S. Open marks Woods’ first appearance in this major championship since 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Tiger Woods Looking To Bounce Back After The Masters

Tiger Woods sits down with Carson Daly to talk about golf, growing up in Southern California, his father and his new apparel line, Sun Day Red. pic.twitter.com/2TFbSNxzxq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 1, 2024

Woods last played in a tournament at the 2024 Masters, where he made the cut for a record-breaking 24th consecutive time. However, Woods struggled mightily over the weekend, finishing 16-over.

Woods, 48, is nearing the end of his career. Health problems have reduced his schedule significantly.

Woods will attempt to play the final three majors of the year, including the PGA Championship in May, U.S. Open in June, and The Open Championship in July.

Woods is a 15-time major championship winner, second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus (18). Woods’s last major championship victory occurred at the 2019 Masters.