Golf News and Rumors

Will Tiger Woods Play In The 2024 U.S. Open?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tiger Woods tees off on No. 4 during the final round

Tiger Woods will play in the 2024 U.S. Open. Woods has accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association (USGA) to play in the 124th U.S. Open Championship.

“The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods,” USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer said. “From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee.”

Tiger Woods Will Play In The 2024 U.S. Open

Woods is a three-time U.S. Open champion, with victories in 2000, 2002, and 2008. While Woods has lifetime exemptions to The Masters and PGA Championship, Woods’ exemption to the U.S. Open expired in 2023.

With the special exemption, Woods will play in the 124th U.S. Open Championship, set to take place from June 13–16 at the Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2 in North Carolina. 

“The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career,” said Woods. “I’m honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

Woods is tied with Bobby Jones for the most USGA titles with nine. Woods has won three U.S. Opens, three U.S. Junior Amateurs, and three U.S. Amateurs.

During the 2005 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, Woods finished in second place, losing by two strokes to Michael Campbell.

The 2024 U.S. Open marks Woods’ first appearance in this major championship since 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Tiger Woods Looking To Bounce Back After The Masters

Woods last played in a tournament at the 2024 Masters, where he made the cut for a record-breaking 24th consecutive time. However, Woods struggled mightily over the weekend, finishing 16-over.

Woods, 48, is nearing the end of his career. Health problems have reduced his schedule significantly.

Woods will attempt to play the final three majors of the year, including the PGA Championship in May, U.S. Open in June, and The Open Championship in July.

Woods is a 15-time major championship winner, second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus (18). Woods’s last major championship victory occurred at the 2019 Masters.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
PGA Tour Earnings 2023: Scheffler, Rahm Top List of Top 100 Highest-Paid Golfers

2024 Masters Round Four Live Updates

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season PGA Tour Earnings Record
2024 Masters Round Three Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods tees off on No. 4
Masters: Tiger Woods Sets Record With 24th Straight Made Cut
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final round
2024 Masters Round Two Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_23000746_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates in completion of first round of 2024 Masters
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
The Masters
2024 Masters Round One Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 11 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler Becomes First Back-To-Back PGA Tour Player of the Year Since Tiger Woods
Five storylines heading into the 2024 Masters
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top