Masters: Tiger Woods Sets Record With 24th Straight Made Cut

Death, taxes, and Tiger Woods making the cut at the Masters. After playing 23 holes on Friday, Woods’s even-par 72 after two rounds was more than good enough to make the cut.

Tiger Woods Sets Record With 24th Straight Made Cut At The Masters

The most consecutive made cuts all-time at #theMasters @TigerWoods will make his 24th straight cut at Augusta National. pic.twitter.com/CyhZiH9cBl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 12, 2024

By making the cut, Woods set the record for most consecutive made cuts at the Masters with 24. As a professional, Woods has never missed the cut at Augusta.

Woods surpasses fellow Masters champions Fred Couples and Gary Player, whom he tied last year with 23.

Woods only played one competitive event this year before the Masters. Woods played at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in February. However, Woods withdrew during the second round due to flu-like symptoms.

Woods is six shots behind co-leaders Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau. Despite the deficit, Woods is happy that he will play the weekend at Augusta.

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend,” Woods said (via ESPN). “I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. I don’t know if they’re all going to finish today, but I’m done. I got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go.”

Tiger Woods, who had played 24 holes of golf in 2024 before this week, just beat the following golfers over the first two rounds of the Masters. Tyrrell Hatton

Brooks Koepka

Patrick Cantlay

Shane Lowry

Will Zalatoris

Jason Day

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Rory McIlroy

Tony… — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 13, 2024

2024 Masters Leaderboard

The Masters leaderboard after Round 2. 👀⛳️ pic.twitter.com/triLND65mW — theScore (@theScore) April 13, 2024

Scheffler, Homa, and DeChambeau share the lead at 6-under. Scheffler won the Masters in 2022. Homa and DeChambeu will play in the final grouping, with Scheffler one group in front with Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard, who sits at 4-under.

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa is tied for fifth at 3-under with Cam Davis.

Woods will tee off at 12:45 p.m. alongside Tyrrell Hatton.

Starting times and pairings for the third round of the 88th Masters Tournament. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024