Golf News and Rumors

Masters: Tiger Woods Sets Record With 24th Straight Made Cut

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tiger Woods tees off on No. 4

Death, taxes, and Tiger Woods making the cut at the Masters. After playing 23 holes on Friday, Woods’s even-par 72 after two rounds was more than good enough to make the cut.

Tiger Woods Sets Record With 24th Straight Made Cut At The Masters

By making the cut, Woods set the record for most consecutive made cuts at the Masters with 24. As a professional, Woods has never missed the cut at Augusta.

Woods surpasses fellow Masters champions Fred Couples and Gary Player, whom he tied last year with 23.

Woods only played one competitive event this year before the Masters. Woods played at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in February. However, Woods withdrew during the second round due to flu-like symptoms.

Woods is six shots behind co-leaders Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau. Despite the deficit, Woods is happy that he will play the weekend at Augusta.

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend,” Woods said (via ESPN). “I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. I don’t know if they’re all going to finish today, but I’m done. I got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go.”

2024 Masters Leaderboard

Scheffler, Homa, and DeChambeau share the lead at 6-under. Scheffler won the Masters in 2022. Homa and DeChambeu will play in the final grouping, with Scheffler one group in front with Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard, who sits at 4-under.

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa is tied for fifth at 3-under with Cam Davis.

Woods will tee off at 12:45 p.m. alongside Tyrrell Hatton.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final round

2024 Masters Round Two Live Updates

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_23000746_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates in completion of first round of 2024 Masters
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
The Masters
2024 Masters Round One Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 11 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler Becomes First Back-To-Back PGA Tour Player of the Year Since Tiger Woods
Five storylines heading into the 2024 Masters
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 11 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods waits to putt on no. 13 during a practice round for the Masters Tournament
Will Tiger Woods Play In The 2024 Masters?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 8 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Happy Gilmore Sequel Reportedly In Development
Happy Gilmore Sequel Reportedly In Development
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 22 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Cognizant Classic 2024: Tee Times, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Cognizant Classic 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top