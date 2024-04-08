All eyes in the golf world turn to Augusta National for the 2024 Masters. Will Tiger Woods play in the 2024 Masters? Find out if the five-time Masters champion plays this week.

Will Tiger Woods Play In The 2024 Masters?

🚨☢️🐅 Getting ready for The Masters. Tiger has been on the course for a practice round.

(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/rebiGTVTWT — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) April 8, 2024

Woods is in Augusta and plans to play in his 26th Masters. The five-time Masters champion was seen practicing at Augusta on Sunday and Monday.

Woods’ last PGA Tour event came in February at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Woods withdrew from the tournament during the second round due to flu-like symptoms.

Will Zalatoris, who practiced with Woods on Monday, shared an encouraging update about the 15-time Majors’ champion.

“He [Tiger] outdrove me a couple of times so there was some chirping going on,” Zalatoris told reporters Monday. “With everything he’s gone through, it’s pretty amazing to see how good he’s swinging it.”

The 2024 Masters marks the first time Woods will work with caddie Lance Bennett at Augusta. Joe LaCava, Woods’ former caddie, now works for Patrick Cantlay.

🚨"He outdrove me a couple of times so there was some chirping going on… With everything he's gone through, it's pretty amazing to see how good he's swinging it." —Will Zalatoris on Tiger Woods Monday practice round pic.twitter.com/eXkjnDKE41 — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) April 8, 2024

Tiger Woods History At The Masters

With Woods wanting to resurrect his career, Augusta National could be the perfect place to do so because of his illustrious history at the Masters.

Woods has won the Masters five times: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019.

If he plays this week, Woods will attempt to make the cut at the Masters for a record-breaking 24th consecutive time. In 2023, Woods made the cut for the 23rd straight time at the Masters, tying fellow Masters champions Fred Couples and Gary Player for most of all time.

Woods has not won a tournament since the 2019 Zozo Championship.