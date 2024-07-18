Golf News and Rumors

Live Updates round one of the 2024 British Open

Jeremy Freeborn
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round

Here are live updates of the 2024 British Open from Royal Troon in Scotland….

8:30 AM ET–Justin Thomas of Louisville, Kentucky is the leader at -3…Thomas is a two-time major winner as he won the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship….Thomas is the leader despite a double bogey on the 12th hole…

8:34 AM ET–There is a six-way tie for second place at -2…There you can find 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose of England, England’s Sam Hutsby, Americans Russell Henley and Maverick McNealy, Sweden’s Alex Noren, and Denmark’s Nicolai Hjogaard…

8:38 AM ET–There are five more players under par…they are 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia, American Chris Kirk, England’s Matt Wallace, Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura, and South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence…

8:40 AM ET–Hutsby birdies the seventh and is now tied with Thomas at -3…

8:54 AM ET–Hutsby double bogeys the eighth hole with a score of five on a par three…falls to -1…

 

Golf News and Rumors
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
