Bay Golf Club wins inaugural match of The Golf League

The Golf League (otherwise known as TGL) launched on Tuesday night from the SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This is a new innovative, indoor simulated golf league involving PGA Tour stars. The format is match-play. The question is will this league take off? Well, I guess time will tell. The matches can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada. The league will take place from now until March 25.

Who won on Tuesday?

The Bay Golf Club beat the New York Golf Club 9-2. The Bay Golf Club consisted of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, Ireland’s Shane Lowry (the 2019 British Open champion), American Wyndham Clark (the 2023 United States Open champion), and Australia’s Min Woo Lee. The New York Golf Club contains Americans Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick. Like the Bay Golf Club, there are two major champions on the New York Golf Club. They are Fitzpatrick (2022 United States Open champion), and Schauffele (2024 PGA Championship and 2024 British Open).

What is the scoring system?

If your team wins a hole, your team earns a point. Each team has the opportunity to use the hammer. In this situation, the value of the hole is worth two points. For nine of the 15 holes, three players compete on each team in an alternate shot format. Then the other six holes are single player match play. Three players on each team play two holes. If a match is tied, then there is a closest to the pin best of three event for overtime.

What are the other four teams?

Americans Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas are on Atlanta Drive. American Keegan Bradley, Australian Adam Scott, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama are on Boston Common. Americans Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and South Korea’s Tom Kim are on Jupiter Links. Americans Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, and England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are on the Los Angeles Golf Club.