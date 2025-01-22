Golf fans will no doubt be rejoicing at the return of Netflix’s professional tour docuseries, with a confirmed release date and cast announced for Full Swing season three.

Netflix Announce New Full Swing Season Three Details

Netflix’s hugely popular venture into the world of golf will return for 2025, with the streaming service confirming a third season will be released sooner than expected.

Season two saw a host of returning favorites across a relentless season, with behind the scenes cameras capturing the heartache and the jubilation of 2023.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Wyndham Clark were the stars of season two, and a handful will be followed closely once again.

Full Swing Season Three Release Date

Netflix’s Full Swing will return for season three on February 25th, and all episodes will be available to stream on demand.

Although the streaming service haven’t said how many episodes there will be, both season one and two had eight.

Netflix Confirm Its Most Stacked Line-Up Yet Dazzling Full Swing Cast

Season three promises its most in-depth look at the tour yet, with 2024’s eventful season providing the optimal storyline for a stacked cast.

Just as previous seasons have, it will provide unbridled access to the most important dates on the calendar – including all four majors – while the newest instalment will also follow the Presidents’ Cup for the very first time.

In a statement to the press, Netflix said: “Season three brings even more drama, with a lens on Scottie Scheffler’s history-making run, Rory McIlroy’s emotional rollercoaster in and out of competition, Bryson DeChambeau’s evolution from anti-hero to fan favorite and Keegan Bradley’s quest to write his own redemption arc from last year’s dramatic letdown.

“Also, Min Woo Lee and sister Minjee make their bid to be the first brother/sister golf tandem in Olympic history, Wyndham Clark partners with Mark Wahlberg to take their brand to the next level, Sahith Theegala makes a choice that costs him millions, Gary Woodland fights to return to the sport after battling a brain tumor, and Presidents Cup Assistant Captain Camilo Villegas rallies an International team in the wake of his own family tragedy.” Season 3 of @Netflix’s “Full Swing” will be released on February 25. These players will be featured this season: Ludvig Åberg

Keegan Bradley

Joel Dahmen

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Adam Hadwin

Min Woo Lee

Minjee Lee

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Justin… pic.twitter.com/f1uvigKhFJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 22, 2025

