2024 LIV winners leading up to the 2024 British Open

The 2024 British Open is a week away from Royal Troon. The golfers participating will be the best on the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the LIV Tour. Today, it is time to take a look back at the champions so far in 2024 on the LIV Tour.

There have been nine LIV Tour events in 2024, with a tenth tournament taking place in Andalucia, Spain leading up to the fourth and final major of the golf season. Remember these tournaments are only 54 holes, and players do not get Official World Golf Ranking Points for their results.

The first two events took place in North America with Chile’s Joaquin Niemann winning in Mexico on February 4, and two-time major champion Dustin Johnson of Columbia, South Carolina winning in Las Vegas on February 10. For Johnson, who won the 2016 United States Open and 2020 Masters, he has now won three LIV events. Johnson’s previous LIV wins came in Boston in September of 2022, and Tulsa in May of 2023.

Niemann then won a LIV event in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of March. With the victory, the Chilean received a special invite to the Masters. It should be noted that Niemann is the only multi-winner on the LIV Tour this season. Then a week later, Abraham Ancer won his first LIV event with a victory in Hong Kong.

The LIV Tour then returned to the United States for an event prior to the Masters. Here, Dean Burmester of South Africa was victorious in Miami on April 7.

Then at the end of the April and into May, the LIV Tour had stops in Australia and Singapore. Brendan Steele of Idyllwild, California won in Adelaide on April 28, and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka of West Palm Beach, Florida won in Singapore on May 5. Koepka’s five majors have come at the 2017 and 2018 United States Open, and the 2018, 2019 and 2023 PGA Championship. Koepka has now won four LIV events, with the other three wins coming in Saudi Arabia in 2022 and 2023, and Orlando in 2023.

The last two LIV events have been back in the United States with Carlos Ortiz of Mexico winning in Houston on June 9, and England’s Tyrell Hatton winning in Nashville on June 23. After the LIV stop in Spain this weekend, there will be four more LIV events. One will take place in England, with the other three in the United States–at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, Chicago, and Texas.