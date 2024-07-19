Live updates round two of the 2024 British Open

The second round of the 2024 British Open is now underway and we have a new leader. Here are the live updates for the final major of the year.

8:50 AM ET–There are currently even golfers in contention…1) Shane Lowry–IRE, 2019 British Open champion, -5, 2) Daniel Brown–ENG, -4 3) Justin Rose–ENG (2013 United States Open champion), Americans Billy Horschel and Russell Henley, South Africa’s Dean Burmester and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard…

8:55 AM ET–Brown makes birdie on the 10th hole and is now tied for the lead at -5…

8:56 AM ET–Rose now all alone in third after a birdie on the fourth hole to improve to -3…

8:57 AM ET–two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of New Jersey birdies the 14th and is now at -2…

9 AM ET–struggles of Tiger Woods continues…currently at +13 and in 150th place…

9:12 AM ET–Lowry makes short birdie putt after long eagle attempt to improve to -6, leads Brown by one stroke and Rose by three strokes…

9:30 AM ET–Three American major champions have a worse score than Woods…1997 British Open champion Justin Leonard is +15, 2023 United States Open champion Wyndham Clark is +16 and 2004 British Open champion Todd Hamilton is +17…

9:32 AM ET–Scottie Scheffler of Ridgewood, New Jersey birdies the 16th hole and is now at -3…Scheffler is a two-time major champion as he won the 2022 and 2024 Masters…looking for his seventh golf title this year…in addition to the Masters, has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, RBC Heritage, Memorial and Travelers Championship…

9:40 AM ET–Lowry birdies the 18th to improve to -7, leads Brown by two strokes…

9:53 AM ET–Reigning Scottish Open and Canadian Open champion Robert McIntyre unable to get the ball out of the bunker in an attempt and has a putt for double bogey…

9:54 AM ET–Justin Rose of London, England, who went through qualifying to be part of the 2024 British Open, is now at -4 after a birdie on the seventh hole…