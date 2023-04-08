Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods Makes History By Making The Cut At 2023 Masters

Dan Girolamo
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round

Tiger Woods will play more golf this weekend after making the cut at the 2023 Masters. By making the cut, however, Woods has made history.

Woods has made the cut in 23 consecutive starts at the Masters, which ties fellow Masters champions Fred Couples and Gary Player for most all time.

Tiger Woods Keeps Cut Streak Alive At 2023 Masters

Woods was in jeopardy of missing the cut due to back-to-back bogeys at 17 and 18 to finish at +3.

The project cut line was set at +2 when Woods finished. To make the cut, Woods would need Justin Thomas or Sungjae Im, who were still completing their second round, to finish at +3 or worse.

Thomas bogeyed three of his last four holes to finish at +4, meaning Woods and the other players at +3 will make the cut. Thomas, however, misses the cut, which ends his consecutive Masters cut streak at seven.

Woods has not missed the cut since winning the Masters in 1997. Woods is a five-time Master champion with wins in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019. Since 1997, Woods did not participate in four Masters tournaments (2014, 2016, 2017, and 2021) due to injuries and surgeries.

Brooks Koepka Leads The 2023 Masters

Brooks Koepka is the leader heading into the final two rounds. Koepka sits alone at the top of the leaderboard at -12.

Koepka will be joined by Jon Rahm, who is -10, in the final group.

Amateur Sam Bennett sits at -8, with Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland at -6.

Whether the third round will start on Saturday is the question at hand. Pouring rain and horrendous weather conditions may push back the start time of the third round.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
