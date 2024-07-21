Live Updates Round Four of the 2024 British Open

The fourth and final round is underway at the 2024 British Open from Royal Perth in Scotland…Here are the live updates…

9:06 AM ET–Heading into the fourth round here was the leaderboard: 1) Billy Horschel–USA -4, 2) Sam Burns–USA, Thriston Lawrence–RSA, Russell Henley–USA, 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele–USA, 2013 United States Open champion Justin Rose–ENG, Dan Brown–ENG -3, 8) 2022 and 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler–USA -2, 9) 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry–IRE– -1…

9:06 AM ET–Two more major winners are in contention to begin round four–2013 Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia and 2021 British Open champion and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain are at -1…

9:08 AM ET–Brown bogeys the first and drops to -2…

9;17 AM ET–Rahm birdies the seventh and is -2…

9:27 AM ET–Brown birdies the second and improves to -3…

9:31 AM ET–Rose birdies the second to improve to -4 and a tie for the lead with Horschel…

9:32 AM ET–Scheffler birdies the third and improves to -3…

9:34 AM ET–Horschel has 23 foot putt on the first hole to improve to -5…

9:34 AM ET–Scott birdies the third to improve to -2…

9:52 AM ET–Burns bogeys the third to drop to -2…

9:56 AM ET–Lowry birdies the fifth with an amazing long range putt to improve to -2…

9:56 AM ET–Brown bogeys the fourth hole with a score of six on a par five and drops to -2…

9:57 AM ET–Scott bogeys the fifth to drop to -1…

9:58 AM ET–Horschel bogeys the third to drop to -4 and in a tie with Rose…

10 AM ET–Lawrence birdies the third and improves to -4 and is tied for the lead with Rose and Horschel..

10:01 AM ET–Scheffler makes a great shot from the bunker on the fifth hole and is close to the hole…

10:04 AM ET–Rose birdies the fourth and is at -5 and has a one stroke lead on Lawrence and Horschel…

10:19 AM ET–Horschel birdies the fourth hole and improves to -5…

10:19 AM ET–Lawrence birdied the fourth hole and improved to -5…

10:20 AM ET–Lowry makes great approach shot on the seventh hole…

10:21 AM ET–Burns birdies the fifth after bogeying the fourth to improve to -2…

10:22 AM ET–Brown has four bogeys in first six holes and drops back to even par…

10:22 AM–Henley birdies the fifth and improves to -4…

10:24 AM ET–Lowry birdies the seventh and improves to -3…

10:34 AM ET–Lowry birdies the eighth and improves to -4…