Live updates round three of 2024 British Open

Jeremy Freeborn
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round

The leaders are set to tee off at the rainy 2024 British Open. Here are the live updates.

10:40 AM ET–1) Shane Lowry, 2019 British Open champion from Ireland, -7, 2) Justin Rose, 2013 United States Open champion from England, -5, 2) England’s Daniel Brown -5…

10:41 AM ET–Rose goes into the bunker on the opening hole…

10:46 AM ET–Lowry’s tee shot enters the bunker…

10:48 AM ET–Biggest movers so far are South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence and American Russell Henley who have improved to -3 and are tied for fourth place with PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele of San Diego…Lawrence had seven birdies in 11 holes to improve to -4 before bogeying the 13th hole to drop to -3…Henley is -5 so far in round three after birdieing the fourth, fifth, sixth, ninth, and 10th…

10:48 AM ET–Rose bogeys the first hole to drop to -4…

10:57 AM ET–Brown bogeys the first hole to drop to -4…

10:59 AM ET–rainy drizzle at the 2024 Royal Troon so far…

11:18 AM ET–Henley birdies the 12th hole after a fantastic approach shot got him very close to the hole…easy tip in gets him to -4 and is in a second place tie with Rose and Brown…

11:22 AM ET–Brown delivers with a long birdie putt on the third to return to -5…

11:31 AM ET–Rose birdies the fourth to improve to -5…

11:39 AM ET–Lowry birdies the fourth with a 16-foot made putt…has three stroke lead over Brown and Rose…

11:47 AM ET–Rose bogeys the fifth and drops to -4…

11:59 AM ET–Two horse race at the moment…Lowry at -8, and Brown at -5…

12:16 PM ET–Brown birdies the sixth and is two strokes back of Lowry…

12:20 PM ET–American Billy Horschel of Grant-Valkaria, Florida has put the rally cap on and has got on a birdie surge…now has three birdies in his last four holes after birdieing the fourth, sixth, and seventh holes…now at -5 and in third place…three strokes back of Lowry and two strokes back of Brown…

12:27 PM ET–Schauffele is red hot at the moment too…he birdies the 10th and is at -5 too…

12:29 PM ET–Brown birdied the seventh and is -7 and one back of Lowry…

12:42 PM ET–Brown bogeys the eighth and drops to -6…

12:43 PM ET–Lowry has a double bogey for the second straight day…drops to -6 and tied for the lead with Brown…had a double bogey on the 11th hole in round two…

12:44 PM ET–Horschel birdies the ninth and is now tied for the lead with Brown and Lowry…

12:48 PM ET–double bogey by Lowry brings a whole bunch of other golfers back into contention….Schauffele is alone in fourth at -5, Rose is alone in fifth at -4…those tied for sixth are South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence and Dean Burmester at -3, Americans Sam Burns, Russell Henley, and Scottie Scheffler at -3…Scheffler is a two-time major champion as he won the 2022 and 2024 Masters…

12:52 PM ET–Schauffele bogeys the 11th and drops to -4…

1:04 PM ET–Burmester bogeys the 10th and drops to -2…

1:13 PM ET–Brown bogeys the 10th and is now at -5…

1:19 PM ET–Horschel bogeys the 11th and drops to -5…

1:31 PM ET–Lowry bogeys the 11th hole and drops to -5…

1:33 PM ET–Leaderboard: 1) Herschel, Brown and Lowry -5, 4) Schauffele and Rose -4, 6) Lawrence, Burns Henley, Scheffler -3, 10) Burmester -2…these are the 10 golfers under par at the moment…Lawrence, Burns and Henley are in the clubhouse…

1:38 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the 13th and drops to -2…

1:42 PM ET–Brown birdies the 12th and has the one stroke lead on Lowry and Horschel..

1:44 PM ET–Lowry bogeys the 12th hole and dropped to third at -4, two back of Brown and one back of Horschel…

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
