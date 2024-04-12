2024 Masters Round Two Live Updates

Here are the live updates of the second round of the first major of 2024.

3PM ET–Here is the current leaderboard–1) Scottie Scheffler of Ridgewood, New Jersey, the 2022 Masters champion, and Bryson DeChambeau of Modesto, California, the 2020 United States Open champion, are tied for the lead at -7, 3) Max Homa of Burbank, California at -6, 4) Danny Willett of Sheffield, England, the 2016 Masters champion at -5, 5) Nicolai Hojgaard of Billund, Denmark and Ryan Fox of Auckland, New Zealand at -4.

3:17 PM ET–Willett bogeys the 12th and drops to -4…

3:21 PM ET–It should be noted that Homa is in the same group as 15-time major champion Tiger Woods…

3:28 PM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the 11th hole to drop to -6…

3:28 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the fifth hole to drop to -6…fascinating that the leaders at the Masters bogeyed in the same minute…Scheffler, DeChambeau and Homa are tied for the lead at -6…

3:36 PM ET–With the bogeys to Scheffler and DeChambeau, it puts Australia’s Cameron Davis and American Patrick Cantlay into contention at -3…

3:41 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the 12th hole to get to -7 and in the lead by himself…

3:47 PM ET–High winds in Augusta….wind is blowing the sand out of the bunker…

3:53 PM ET–Homa in the clubhouse at the midway point at -6…

3:55 PM ET–Vijay Singh of Fiji at 61 years of age is projected to make the cut at +4…

3:56 PM ET–Tiger Woods makes his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, which sets a Masters record…he is currently at +1…Gary Player and Fred Couples had the old record of 23…

4 PM ET–Leaderboard: 1) DeChambeau -7 2) Homa & Scheffler -6 4) Willett and Hojgaard -4…Hojgaard in the clubhouse after being +1 in round two….

4:07 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the seventh and drops to -5…

4:11 PM ET--DeChambeau birdies the 13th to go to -8….birdied the 13th despite going into the rough with his tee shot…