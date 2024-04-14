2024 Masters Round Four Live Updates

The 2024 Masters fourth and final round is now underway at the Augusta National Golf Club in the state of Georgia. Here is the current leaderboard:

2:47 PM ET–1) Scottie Scheffler -7 2) Collin Morikawa -6 3) Max Homa -5, 4) Ludvig Aberg -4….

2:48 PM ET–Of the golfers in contention are two major winners…Scheffler won the 2022 Masters, Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open…

2:56 PM ET–Aberg birdies the second hole to improve to -5 and a third place tie with Homa…

2:58 PM ET–Third place tie is temporary as Homa birdies the second hole and improves to -6 and tied with Morikawa for second place….

3:02 PM ET–Scheffler’s approach shot on the second hole goes into the gallery…or I guess what they say at the Masters the crowd of patrons…

3:20 PM ET–Morikawa pars his first three holes to stay at -6…

3:21 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the third hole to improve to -8 and a two stroke lead on Morikawa and Homa, and thee strokes on Aberg…

3:32 PM ET--Scheffler returns to -7 after bogeying the fourth hole…

3:58 PM ET–Homa bogeys the sixth hole the seventh hole to drop to -5…

3:59 PM ET--Aberg birdies the seventh hole to improve to -6 and one stroke back of Scheffler….

4:12 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the seventh hole and drops to -6 and a three-way tie with Morikawa and Aberg….Homa in fourth place at -5…

4:16 PM ET–Scheffler’s bogey brings two more golfers into contention…they are Bryson DeChambeau of the United States (the 2020 United States Open champion) and England’s Tommy Fleetwood…DeChambeau and Fleetwood are tied for fifth place at -3…

4:22 PM ET–Homa birdies the eighth hole and is tied for the lead with Scheffler, Morikawa and Aberg at -6…

4:31 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the eighth hole and improves to -7…

4:31 PM ET–Morikawa birdies the eighth hole and improves to -7…Scheffler and Morikawa lead at -7…Homa and Aberg are one stroke back at -6…

4:37 PM ET--Aberg makes a monster birdie on the ninth hole which curls and curves into the cup to improve to -7 and tied with Scheffler and Morikawa at -7…Homa one stroke back at -6…

4:42 PM ET–Morikawa unable to reach the green with his approach shot on the ninth hole, while Scheffler is an inch away from the hole…

4:44 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the ninth hole and improves to -8…leads Morikawa and Aberg by a stroke and Homa by two strokes…

4:48 PM ET–While the ninth hole was great for Scheffler, it was horrendous for Morikawa…it took Morikawa two attempts to get out of the bunker, and when he did shot a double bogey six and dropped to -5 and in fourth place…leaderboard–1) Scheffler -8, 2) Aberg -7, 3) Homa -6, 4) Morikawa -5…

4:51 PM ET–We find out that Aberg had a burrito bowl before his fourth and final round of the Masters…sounds absolutely fantastic at this time….

4:53 PM ET–Max Homa birdies the 10th hole after a fantastic approach shot…improves to -7…

5:01 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the 10th hole and improves to -9…leads Homa and Aberg by two strokes…

5:04 PM ET–Aberg’s approach shot lands into the water on the 11th hole…

5:16 PM ET–Aberg double bogeys the 11th hole and drops to -5…

5:17 PM ET–Morikawa land into the water on the 11th hole…

5:17 PM ET–Only golfer in striking distance of Scheffler is Homa at -7….

5:24 PM ET--Morikawa double bogeys the 11th hole and drops to -3…

5:25 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the 11th hole and drops to -8…Homa one back at -7 and Aberg three back at -5…

5:28 PM ET–Third notable double bogey in the last 12 minutes as Homa drops from -7 to -5 after a double bogey on the 12th hole…Homa’s approach shot landed in a deep grassy area next to the bunker…

5:44 PM ET–Aberg birdies the 13th hole….improves to -6…

5:49 PM ET–Current leaderboard–1) Scheffler -8, 2) Aberg -6, 3) Homa -5…

5:55 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the 13th, the final hole on Amen Corner, to improve to -9…

5:56 PM ET–Aberg birdies the 14th and now two strokes back of Scheffler…Scheffler is at -9 and Aberg is at -7…

6:07 PM ET–Scheffler regains his three stroke lead at the Masters…improves to -10 and leads Aberg by three strokes…

6:33 PM ET–Scheffler bridies the 16th hole to take a commanding four stroke lead at -11…

6:49 PM ET–Scheffler’s tee shot on 18th hole lands in the bunker…

6:55 PM ET–Morikawa shoots the ball backwards in the rough…seldom see a shot have negative yardage…

7:01 PM ET--Scheffler pars the 18th hole and wins the 2024 Masters by four strokes at -11….Aberg in second at -7…