Xander Schauffele of San Diego, California had an electrifying first round at the 2024 PGA Championship from the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday. Just how good was it? Well, Schauffele had a first round score of nine-under-par 62.

In-depth look at Schauffele’s round

Schauffele had nine birdies and zero bogeys. He birdied the second, fourth, fifth, seventh, 11th, 13th, 15th, 16th, and 18th holes.

Lowest Score Ever at the PGA Championship

This is not the first time that Schauffele has posted a score of 62 (-9) at a major championship. He accomplished the feat in the first round of the 2023 United States Open alongside Rickie Fowler of Murrieta, California. The only other golfer to shoot -9 in a single round at a major championship was Branden Grace of Pretoria, South Africa in the third round of the 2017 British Open.

Who else is in contention?

There are currently two other golfers in contention at -6 and three strokes back. They are Americans Tony Finau of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sahith Theegala of Orange, California.

Schauffele is currently the world number three

Schauffele is only behind fellow American and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of Ridgewood, New Jersey and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland the world golf rankings. Scheffler has 14.5547 average points, McIlroy has 8.3151 average points, and Schauffele has 6.4981 points.

Extreme Consistency

Schauffele has been mighty consistent all year long. The reigning Olympic gold medalist has not missed a single cut, and has had eight top 10 finishes. He has had two runner up finishes as he finished second place to Scheffler at the Players Championship and second to McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina this past Sunday.

Morning scores the best

Schauffele, Finau and Theegala all teed off in the morning. Schauffele had a 7:53 AM ET tee time. Finau and Theegala were in the same group as they teed off at 8:48 AM ET.