Golf News and Rumors

Xander Schauffele sparkles in first round of 2024 PGA Championship

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Xander Schauffele Improves Odds To Win U.S. Open By 475% After Round 1

Xander Schauffele of San Diego, California had an electrifying first round at the 2024 PGA Championship from the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday. Just how good was it? Well, Schauffele had a first round score of nine-under-par 62.

In-depth look at Schauffele’s round

Schauffele had nine birdies and zero bogeys. He birdied the second, fourth, fifth, seventh, 11th, 13th, 15th, 16th, and 18th holes.

Lowest Score Ever at the PGA Championship

This is not the first time that Schauffele has posted a score of 62 (-9) at a major championship. He accomplished the feat in the first round of the 2023 United States Open alongside Rickie Fowler of Murrieta, California. The only other golfer to shoot -9 in a single round at a major championship was Branden Grace of Pretoria, South Africa in the third round of the 2017 British Open.

Who else is in contention?

There are currently two other golfers in contention at -6 and three strokes back. They are Americans Tony Finau of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sahith Theegala of Orange, California.

Schauffele is currently the world number three

Schauffele is only behind fellow American and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of Ridgewood, New Jersey and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland the world golf rankings. Scheffler has 14.5547 average points, McIlroy has 8.3151 average points, and Schauffele has 6.4981 points.

Extreme Consistency

Schauffele has been mighty consistent all year long. The reigning Olympic gold medalist has not missed a single cut, and has had eight top 10 finishes. He has had two runner up finishes as he finished second place to Scheffler at the Players Championship and second to McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina this past Sunday.

Morning scores the best

Schauffele, Finau and Theegala all teed off in the morning. Schauffele had a 7:53 AM ET tee time. Finau and Theegala were in the same group as they teed off at 8:48 AM ET.

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Xander Schauffele Improves Odds To Win U.S. Open By 475% After Round 1

Xander Schauffele sparkles in first round of 2024 PGA Championship

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods tees off on No. 4 during the final round
Will Tiger Woods Play In The 2024 U.S. Open?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 2 2024
Golf News and Rumors
PGA Tour Earnings 2023: Scheffler, Rahm Top List of Top 100 Highest-Paid Golfers
2024 Masters Round Four Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season PGA Tour Earnings Record
2024 Masters Round Three Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods tees off on No. 4
Masters: Tiger Woods Sets Record With 24th Straight Made Cut
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final round
2024 Masters Round Two Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_23000746_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates in completion of first round of 2024 Masters
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top