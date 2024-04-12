Live updates in completion of first round of 2024 Masters

With the heavy rain at Augusta on Thursday, the first round of the 2024 Masters is being completed on Friday. The top golfer who is still to finish his round is Denmark’s Nicolai Hjogaard. Here are Friday morning’s notes.

7:55 AM ET–There are two golfers in contention on course. They are Nicolai Hjogaard of Denmark (-5), and Max Homa (-4)…

7:58 AM ET–Current leaderboard–1) Bryson DeChambeau of USA -7 2) Scottie Scheffler of USA -6 3) Hojgaard -5 4) Danny Willett of England -4 and Homa…

7:58 AM ET–Dottie Pepper of CBS Sports reports that Tiger Woods is not very loose at the moment…Woods is among several golfers still finishing his first round on Friday morning…

8:01 AM ET–Hojgaard pars the 16th hole to stay two strokes back…

8:05 AM ET–Homa pars the 14th hole…

8:24 AM ET–England’s Tyrrell Hatton shows frustration on the 16th hole…after not recording a birdie, he tossed his golf ball into the water…Hatton still probably disturbed over his double bogey seven on the 15th hole…currently six strokes back of DeChambeau at -7…

8:35 AM ET–Woods pars the 15th hole and is at even par and tied for 29th place…

8:36 AM ET–Hojgaard in the clubhouse at -5…recorded a score of par on his last three Friday morning round one holes

8:38 AM ET–2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day of Australia tees off on the par three 16th hole, and his golf ball goes directly into the water…currently at even par…

8:42 AM ET–only golfer on course and in contention at the moment is Max Homa of Burbank, California at -4 and three strokes back of DeChambeau…Homa has three holes left to complete his round…

8:48 AM ET–Day struggles mightily on the green on the 16th hole…

8:49 AM ET–Day has his second double bogey in round one….also had a double bogey on the fourth hole…currently at +2 and in 50th place…

8:49 AM ET–Homa birdies the 16th hole to improve to -5 and two strokes back of DeChambeau…

8:54 AM ET--Speaking of Day…his peculiar shirt this morning is going viral on X…wearing a heavy sleeveless sweater with the message “No. 313 Malbon Golf Championship”…could this be golf’s version as the Ugly Christmas Sweater? Peculiar it would show up at the Masters of all places…

8:58 AM ET–Homa’s 156 yard approach shot goes an inch from the hole…

9 AM ET–Homa taps in his birdie putt…moves to -6 and in a tie with Scheffler for second place, one stroke back of DeChambeau…

9:05 AM ET–Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, chips the golf ball on to the green at the 15th hole…but the ball trickles past the flag stick, off the green and then gently enters the water…Spieth is struggling at +2…

9:07 AM ET–Australian Cameron Davis begins round two with a birdie to get to -4 and three strokes back of DeChambeau…Davis has begun round two before many golfers have ended round one…

9:21 AM ET–Reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka struggling at +2…

9:29 AM ET--Homa bogeys 18th hole and drops to -5…please return to 3pm ET with round two updates!