Kansas City Royals Axe President of Operations Dayton Moore After 16 Years

Now-former President of Baseball Operations at the Kansas City Royals, Dayton Moore, has been dismissed with the franchise eager to usher in a new era at the Kauffman Stadium.

Dayton Moore has overseen a hugely successful period in little over 16 years in Kansas City, including two American League pennants and a World Series title.

Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman announced the decision in a press conference on Wednesday, signalling a time for change with both parties agreeing now is a suitable time to part ways.

“Dayton’s 16 years of leadership here will always mark the transformation into a World Series championship club,” Sherman said in a press release announcing the move.

“Our fans, our region, and our community will never forget the excitement we shared in back-to-back pennants and the World Series Championship in 2015. He always put the Kansas City Royals first, and we’re stronger today because of it.”

Moore, 55, had been in the role for the Royals since replacing former general manager Allard Baird in 2006, and was key to the franchise’s rebuilding period – for nine straight seasons between 2004 and 2012 the club posted losing seasons, but Moore’s guidance oversaw a huge culture shift which culminated in only their second World Series title in 2015, following a second consecutive AL pennant.

There's nothing to celebrate about Dayton Moore's exit for me. I have nothing but admiration and appreciation for him. Our city is a better place because he's been in it. It was time to part ways, but that doesn't mean I feel good about it. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) September 21, 2022

The Royals will now move general manager J.J. Picollo into the role of baseball operations; the 51-year-old replaced Moore as GM last September and will move further up the hierarchy, with the club confirming his new titles as Executive Vice President and General Manager.

“There’s a gap right now between where we are and where we expected to be,” Sherman said in a statement.

“Picollo will bring a new lens and approach to leading our baseball operations. I look forward to working with J.J. as we continue to build and develop our team to compete at a high level.

“He has played a key role in evaluating and developing many of our franchise’s most talented players, including the core that won the 2015 World Series and the young core on the major league team today.”

Moore’s tenure has been underpinned by picking up talented rookies and unsung heroes, and although that has certainly brought in a wave of success, the franchise has stagnated somewhat. They posted an even 81-81 record in 2016 and have fallen below it in each season since.

